Eddimar Hernandez Chacon fatally stabbed in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood

On October 3, a seven-year-old girl named Eddimar Hernandez Chacon was fatally stabbed in broad daylight while walking with her family in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, ABC7 Chicago reported. The suspect was subdued by bystanders at the scene and taken into police custody.

The Attack in Chatham

The fatal incident occurred shortly before noon on Saturday, October 3. According to details reported by ABC7 Chicago and corroborated by New York Post and NBC5 Chicago, Eddimar Hernandez Chacon was walking with her family in the Chatham neighborhood when a woman approached from behind and stabbed her multiple times in the back.

Passants intervened immediately, subduing the suspect and holding her until law enforcement arrived. Emergency responders transported the seven-year-old child to a local children’s hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

Vigil honors 7-year-old girl stabbed to death in Chatham; woman in custody, Chicago police say

Police Investigate Attack as Community Holds Vigil

Police reported that the suspect sustained injuries during the civilian intervention and was initially treated at a hospital before being transferred to police custody. Investigators have not yet released a motive for the attack, and formal charges had not been publicly announced immediately following the incident, as noted by ABC7 Chicago.

On Sunday, October 4, family members and neighborhood residents gathered near the site of the attack to hold a vigil and mourn the child. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson released a statement addressing the tragedy, saying, No family should ever have to experience the unimaginable pain of losing a child, and no child should have to fear for their life just walking through their neighborhood.

Event Detail Fact / Status Date of Attack Saturday, October 3 (shortly before 12:00 PM) Location Chatham neighborhood, South Side, Chicago Victim Eddimar Hernandez Chacon (age 7) Suspect Status Detained by bystanders, hospitalized for injuries, then placed in police custody Vigil Date Sunday, October 4

As the investigation continues, local authorities have not yet clarified the relationship, if any, between the suspect and the victim, leaving crucial questions unanswered as the Chatham community processes the loss.