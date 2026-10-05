45.27 UAH: Average USD Rate in Ukrainian Banks for Oct 5

Ukrainian commercial banks have published updated cash exchange rates for the foreign currency market, with the average cost of the euro settling at 50.98 hryvnias and the U.S. dollar standing at 45.27 hryvnias, according to data from minfin.com.ua.

As financial institutions adjusted their pricing boards, the average cash rate for the U.S. dollar moved within a range of 44.73 to 45.27 hryvnias. This reflects a slight upward shift from the previous day, October 4, when the dollar traded between 44.71 and 45.21 hryvnias. Meanwhile, the average cash rate for the single European currency spanned from 50.26 to 50.98 hryvnias, shifting downward compared to October 4 figures of 50.42 to 51.11 hryvnias.

Commercial Bank Breakdown for U.S. Dollar Cash Rates

Individual retail lenders across the country posted varying buy and sell brackets for the U.S. greenback. PrivatBank set its cash dollar rates at 44.65 to 45.25 hryvnias, while Oщадбанк established a range of 44.70 to 45.28 hryvnias.

Additional lending institutions reported similar pricing structures for retail customers. Ukrsibbank quoted the dollar between 44.70 and 45.25 hryvnias. PUMB listed cash transactions at 44.80 to 45.40 hryvnias, and Raiffeisen Bank positioned its rates between 44.85 and 45.28 hryvnias.

Retail Euro Quotations Across Major Lenders

For European currency buyers and sellers, cash rates exhibited a broader spread across institutional networks. PrivatBank offered euros at 49.85 to 50.85 hryvnias, whereas Oщадбанк posted higher boundaries at 50.40 to 51.15 hryvnias.

Ukrsibbank maintained euro cash figures within a 50.10 to 51.00 hryvnias corridor. PUMB set its retail exchange lines at 50.40 to 51.10 hryvnias, and Raiffeisen Bank traded the euro between 49.90 and 50.72 hryvnias.

Historical Context of Currency Thresholds

Financial records show that the exchange rate for the dollar in commercial banks first crossed the 45-hryvnia mark in June amid record-high indicators, before climbing back above that psychological level on July 23.