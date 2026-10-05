Soyeon of the K-pop group (G)I-DLE has expanded her creative footprint with her first solo full-length album, Life is Awesome, anchored by the lead track “I’ll Quit My Job.” According to sports.donga.com reporting, Soyeon personally designed the album’s narrative across its tracklist, teaser videos, broadcast stages, and merchandise.

Soyeon Connects Album Narrative to Merchandise

Soyeon designed the entire narrative arc of her solo album Life is Awesome, connecting tracklists, videos, and merchandise.

The lead track “I’ll Quit My Job” uses mock resignation letters and relatable everyday escapes like eating ramen by the Han River.

The release strategy translated themes of workplace burnout into tangible merchandise, including worry stones and singing bowls.

Designing the Resignation Narrative

The conceptual framework for Life is Awesome begins directly with the lead track, “I’ll Quit My Job.” sports.donga.com reported that Soyeon structured the album’s tracklist to mimic a resignation letter viewed on a computer monitor. This choice immediately immerses the listener into the thematic workplace friction before a single note plays. By framing the tracklist as a formal exit document, the artist grounded an otherwise heavy topic of career exhaustion in recognizable office reality.

[ ALBUM ] SOYEON – WHAT A WONDERFUL LIFE

Rather than relying on traditional text listings, the layout plays on the micro-dramas of office life. This design choice prevents the theme from feeling abstract, rooting the opening act of the album in shared cultural frustrations regarding modern labor.

Taking the Music to the Han River

Moving away from standard industry rollout strategies, the highlight medley shifted the promotional setting entirely outdoors. Instead of utilizing standard studio teaser clips, sports.donga.com detailed how Soyeon filmed herself eating ramen by the Han River while introducing the tracks. This setting served as an explicit visual metaphor for stepping away from professional obligations to reclaim personal time.

By placing herself in a casual public space associated with urban relaxation, Soyeon visually translated the lyrics into a lived experience for her audience.

Translating Lyrics into Broadcast Stages and Merchandise

The aesthetic continuity extended directly into television music program appearances. sports.donga.com reported that the stage sets and choreography reproductions featured night market scenes and travel imagery referenced in the lyrics. These visual cues transformed standard televised performances into narrative-driven environments that reinforced the album’s central theme of finding escape after working hours.

Complementing the broadcast staging, the promotional merchandise line was curated to match the physical manifestation of rest. Items included worry stones designed for tactile stress relief and singing bowls utilized for acoustic meditation. Through these consumer goods, the album’s overarching pursuit of tranquility extended beyond passive listening into daily lifestyle routines.

Album Element Creative Concept Thematic Execution Lead Single “I’ll Quit My Job” Workplace burnout and escape Tracklist Design Monitor Resignation Letter Administrative immersion Highlight Medley Han River Ramen Direct outdoor leisure Broadcast Stages Night Market Set Design Visualizing after-hours freedom Merchandise Worry Stones & Singing Bowls Tactile stress relief and meditation

By executing these multi-layered concepts, Soyeon demonstrated her capacity to operate as a full creative director rather than solely a musical producer. sports.donga.com highlighted that her ability to weave administrative wit with approachable comforts expanded the emotional resonance of the project. The commercial success and public discussion surrounding the release cemented her structural influence over both the audio and visual components of her work.