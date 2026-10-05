Chargers Lose to Seahawks 27-23 After Herbert Fumble

The Los Angeles Chargers scored a season-high in points against the Seattle Seahawks‘ top-ranked defense, yet ultimately fell short after a late-game fumble by quarterback Justin Herbert snuffed out a furious fourth-quarter comeback attempt.

Chargers Lose Late Fumble After Erasing Large Deficit

The Chargers outscored Seattle 17-3 in the second half after erasing an early 27-6 deficit, capitalizing on a simplified offensive scheme under the coaching staff.

Justin Herbert engineered a late-game drive that ended abruptly on third-and-one with 1:03 remaining when former Chargers pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu stripped the ball.

Los Angeles finished the game heavily depleted, losing starting offensive linemen Rashawn Slater, Joe Alt, and Trevor Penning to injuries.

A Slow Start And Early Deficits In Seattle

The matchup began with rapid turnovers on both sides during the opening sequence. The Chargers received the opening kickoff with running back Keaton Mitchell returning it out to the 32-yard line. On the very first play from scrimmage, Herbert was intercepted by linebacker Drake Thomas, who read the play action and targeted Oronde Gadsden underneath. However, Sam Darnold immediately returned the favor on Seattle’s first snap, throwing out to his running back in the flat where a slip sent the ball straight into Tuli Tuipulotu’s arms for an immediate interception.

The Chargers managed to move the chains twice before their initial drive stalled just outside the red zone, sparked by an eight-yard reception from Mitchell and a 13-yard pitch-and-catch to wideout Tre’ Harris. Following a defensive three-and-out, punt returner Derius Davis let a punt bounce off his chest, allowing Seattle to recover at the Los Angeles 23-yard line. On the next play, Darnold found running back Emmanuel Wilson on a screen pass that went all the way into the end zone, pushing the Seahawks ahead. Herbert and the offense subsequently sputtered through an uninspired three-and-out, helping build a 27-6 deficit by the opening drive of the second half.

Justin Herbert IN TEARS after losing 4th straight game – Post Game Interview – Chargers vs Seahawks

Herbert Sparks A Fourth-Quarter Surge

The offensive dynamic shifted drastically in the final two quarters as the play-calling stripped away motion, unique handoffs, and odd personnel formations. Letting Herbert drop back and throw yielded 153 yards and a touchdown to Kimani Vidal in the second half, a stark contrast to his sub-40-yard output in the first two quarters.

Keaton Mitchell led the offense with a game-high 10 carries and tied for the team lead with five receptions for 24 yards. Meanwhile, running back Kimani Vidal played a season-high in snaps, and teammate Hampton contributed nine rushes for a team-high 45 yards and a touchdown. Hampton’s late touchdown narrowed the deficit to 10 points, executed behind an improvised offensive line.

Jim Harbaugh & Justin Herbert Postgame Press Conference vs. Seahawks | LA Chargers

A Depleted Front Five Finishes The Game

The Chargers’ late-game surge came amid a mounting injury crisis on the offensive line. By the final whistle, left tackle Rashawn Slater, right tackle Joe Alt, and left guard Trevor Penning were all sidelined. Alt departed with a neck injury and did not return to the sideline for the second half, while Slater exited late in the fourth quarter and was later spotted wearing a boot and using crutches.

When Hampton scored his two-yard touchdown, the remaining frontline consisted of Logan Taylor, Jake Slaughter, Jacob Spomer, Cole Strange, and Travis Burke—a patchwork unit featuring a sixth-rounder, a second-rounder playing out of position, an undrafted free agent, a veteran, and a fourth-round pick.

How The Final Drive Ended

Game Phase Key Event Notable Stat / Result First Half Early Turnovers Interceptions by Drake Thomas and Tuli Tuipulotu on consecutive plays. Third Quarter Seahawks Lead Seattle builds a 27-6 advantage following an opening-drive score. Fourth Quarter Chargers Comeback LA outscores Seattle 17-3 before a late turnover seals the final margin.

The Chargers’ feverish comeback culminated with a genuine two-minute opportunity to steal a victory on the road. With 1:03 remaining on the clock and needing just one yard on third-and-one, Herbert dropped back into the pocket. Former Chargers pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu broke through the line and stripped the ball, which the Seahawks recovered to seal the contest.

That late turnover wiped out the momentum of a 17-3 second-half run and left the visiting locker room with better film to review ahead of their next outing.