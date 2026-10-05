Luiza Brunet supports Yasmin Brunet after Veja reports police records

Luiza Brunet publicly defended her 38-year-old daughter, model Yasmin Brunet, on Sunday, October 4, via Instagram stories. The public support follows leaked Federal Police records published by Veja, which detail a nearly two-year communication history and private favors between Yasmin and imprisoned former Banco Master controller Daniel Vorcaro.

Luiza Brunet Supports Daughter Amid Federal Police Investigation

Luiza Brunet shared a photo embracing her daughter on Instagram with the caption, “Te amo e estou do seu lado, para todo, sempre” (I love you and I am on your side, for everything, always), without directly mentioning Daniel Vorcaro.

Federal Police data obtained by Veja outlines a complex timeline of interactions between the model and the former banker starting around late December 2023.

Investigative reports reveal that Vorcaro’s contacts monitored Yasmin during her 2024 stint on TV Globo’s reality series Big Brother Brasil, driven by concerns that she might publicly discuss their ties on air.

Police Records Reveal Favors Between Yasmin and Daniel Vorcaro

The controversy broke out when Veja revealed text message logs recovered by the Federal Police from Daniel Vorcaro’s seized mobile device. According to Veja’s reporting, the records span nearly two years and document multiple favors. Correspondence began in late December 2023 when Yasmin requested access to Vorcaro’s private aircraft to travel to Rio de Janeiro discreetly. Additional records show the model contacting the banker for security assistance after suspecting she was being targeted by hackers.

Amid the growing public attention surrounding the leaked records, 64-year-old businesswoman Luiza Brunet stepped in to offer maternal backing. Luiza posted a photograph alongside her daughter on Instagram accompanied by a definitive statement of loyalty. While the post offered clear emotional reinforcement, Luiza chose not to address the specifics of the police investigation or comment directly on the nature of the relationship between Yasmin and the former bank executive.

Photo: UOL

Inside the 2024 Birthday Celebration and Private Meetings

Beyond travel arrangements and digital security requests, the investigative files highlight significant financial and logistical backing for high-profile events. Daniel Vorcaro helped organize and partially sponsored Yasmin’s birthday celebration in 2024, an extravagant event held at the Hotel Rosewood in São Paulo titled “O Baile da Sereia.” The gathering featured performances by Dennis DJ, L7, Gustavo Mioto, and Pocah, and drew several former Big Brother Brasil 24 contestants, including Wanessa Camargo, Vanessa Lopes, Nizam, and Juninho.

Despite financing the production through a formal Banco Master sponsorship tied to one of Yasmin’s brands, Vorcaro did not attend the celebration, as he was occupied with business in Brasília. Following the event, the model messaged the banker to describe the gathering as “BIZARRA! Melhor festa do mundo” (BIZARRE! Best party in the world). Veja further detailed that the message exchange culminated in a private, in-person meeting between the two to catch up shortly after the festivities concluded.

FEDERAL POLICE MESSAGES INDICATE FAVORS FROM DANIEL VORCARO TO YASMIN BRUNET

Monitoring Concerns During Reality Television Participation

The relationship faced strain during Yasmin Brunet’s participation in Big Brother Brasil 24. According to Veja, Federal Police documents show that Daniel Vorcaro utilized external contacts to monitor the model’s appearance on the reality program. The banker expressed anxiety over the possibility of Yasmin mentioning him or their association on national television, remarking to an associate that the situation carried significant risk while the public focus remained fixed on the house.

The investigative files indicate that internal discussions even touched upon potential ways to accelerate public voting to shorten her stay on the program. By mid-2024, tension had visibly mounted within their correspondence, with the banker writing that he was avoiding her.

Photo: VEJA RIO

Event / Milestone Reported Timeframe Key Details Initial Contact & Travel Requests Late December 2023 Model requests private aircraft access to travel to Rio de Janeiro without airport exposure. “O Baile da Sereia” Party 2024 Megaproduced birthday event at Hotel Rosewood, organized with Banco Master backing. BBB 24 Monitoring Early to Mid 2024 Banker monitors reality show participation due to concerns over being mentioned on air. Public Support Statement October 4 Luiza Brunet publishes an Instagram story defending her daughter following media leaks.

While publications such as Veja continue mapping out the timeline of communications and logistical favors, neither Yasmin Brunet nor her representatives have released a formal public statement addressing the specific contents of the police findings.