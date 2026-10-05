Trump’s ‘Word Games’: Why the Administration is Avoiding the Term ‘War’ in Iran

President Trump has toggled between calling hostilities with Iran a “war” and a “military conflict” over seven months of strikes, as sliding public approval and legal time limits under the 1973 War Powers Resolution prompted senior administration officials to avoid the “W” word entirely.

Trump Administration Pivots Terminology as War Approval Drops

President Trump declared “we’re gonna win that war very soon” in late September, following a February 28 launch of joint U.S. and Israeli bombardments named Operation Epic Fury.

Administration officials including Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth later pivoted to terms like “military operation,” “skirmish,” and “conflict,” stating that major combat operations concluded after six weeks.

The shift in nomenclature coincides with the 60-day limit imposed by the War Powers Resolution of 1973, alongside CNN/SSRS polling indicating that only 26% of Americans approve of the administration’s handling of the Iran war.

President Trump Describes Iran Hostilities as a War

Late September in the Oval Office, President Trump declared, “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. We’re gonna win that war very soon.” It wasn’t the first time he described the hostilities as a war. On Feb. 28, the day U.S. and Israeli forces began bombarding Iran, he warned that “the lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties. That often happens in war, but we’re doing this not for now. We’re doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission.” Throughout seven months of back-and-forth strikes, administration officials and the president himself performed verbal acrobatics to avoid the term.

When addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 22, President Trump used the word “war” only once. While senior officials loosely tossed around the term during the opening stages of the conflict, the word quickly became taboo as congressional support waned and public polls showed deep unpopularity. Trump alternative labels for the attacks included “military operation,” “military decimation,” “excursion,” and “skirmish.”

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Shifting Terminology at White House Briefings and Senate Hearings

At a White House press briefing on Sept. 3, Vice President JD Vance addressed a reporter asking about a potential end to the war in Iran by stating, “I wouldn’t call it a war right now. Major combat operations lasted for about six weeks.” Similarly, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth trod carefully before the Senate Appropriations Committee in July, repeatedly referring to a “conflict” requiring additional funding to continue.

On May 5, during the first of two delicate ceasefires, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced an end to the objectives laid out in Operation Epic Fury and the launch of “Project Freedom,” an effort to escort merchant ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Back in April, when Trump announced a blockade of Iranian ports, Rubio defended the move against accusations of an act of war, telling reporters, “That’s not an act of war, that’s a defensive measure. It’s a counter to what they have decided to do.” Senior officials maintained that the reduced intensity of strikes meant the situation could no longer be classified as a war.

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Date / Timeline Official Event or Operation Name Designated Terminology Used by Officials Feb. 28 Launch of U.S.-Israeli bombardments “War”, “Operation Epic Fury” May 5 End of 60-day window / Ceasefire start “Project Freedom”, end of Operation Epic Fury objectives July Senate Appropriations Committee hearing “Conflict” (Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth) Sept. 3 White House press briefing “Not a war right now” (Vice President JD Vance) Late September Oval Office remarks / UN General Assembly “War” referenced sparingly; “Military operation,” “skirmish”

Constitutional Authority and the 60-Day War Powers Window

The conclusion of Operation Epic Fury on May 5—exactly 60 days after the fighting began—was no coincidence. Under the War Powers Resolution of 1973, a president must cease all hostilities abroad after 60 days in the absence of a congressional declaration of war. While the Constitution grants Congress the power to declare war, modern chief executives from Dwight D. Eisenhower onward have routinely bypassed this requirement by exercising executive authority to direct military strikes.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a former constitutional law professor at American University, noted that presidents from both parties have avoided the term “war” to evade congressional oversight. “Trump has followed some of his predecessors in playing word games with the war power,” Raskin said, adding that Trump’s case was particularly extreme because he initially described the campaign in glorified military terms. While Congress has not officially declared war since World War II, lawmakers have previously approved conflicts via Authorizations for the Use of Military Force (AUMF). For the actions involving Iran, however, Congress has approved no such authorization, and fourteen Senate votes for a War Powers Resolution to curb the administration’s efforts have failed.

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