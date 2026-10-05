Mike Flanagan Reimagines Carrie for Prime Video Series

As reported by latimes.com, a blameless prom queen with a blank facial expression stands before her mocking peers while ruin and devastation unfold around her, all while covered in pig’s blood. Every previous film and television version of Stephen King’s 1974 book about a telekinetic adolescent has been shaped by that lasting picture of malice. Now, a new eight-episode series from horror storyteller Mike Flanagan titled “Carrie” arrives on Prime Video, bringing the conflicted heroine to a reality shaped by active shooter drills and social media.

A Modern Shift in Horrors of Adolescence

Flanagan initially told Amazon he had no interest in tackling the classic property when they first reached out, believing the territory had already been thoroughly covered. However, the concept persisted as he watched his oldest son, Rigby, prepare to start high school. That transition filled the director with dread regarding the viciousness awaiting teenagers online.

Even if he’s just making mistakes as he figures out who he is, that could live forever in the digital world. I never had to worry about that, Flanagan says, reflecting on how much more frightening adolescence is today.

Alongside parental anxieties, the series draws unexpected inspiration from a real-world case that rattled Albany, California, in 2017. The adaptation preserves core milestones of the narrative while updating the emotional mechanics of high school survival. Summer H. Howell stars as the titular teenager, bringing an entirely fresh demeanor to the famously sheltered protagonist.

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Reimagining Carrie White Through Unrestrained Kindness

Previous iterations of the character have consistently presented a traumatized, terrified figure shrinking away from the world from the very first frame. Flanagan chose the exact opposite path for his version. The 22-year-old Canadian actor from Manitoba portrays Carrie as curious, kind, and genuinely eager to experience the outside world after growing up in a secluded, cult-like environment following her father’s death.

“In every version, Carrie is this clenched up, traumatized, terrified person who is afraid of everything in the world from the minute we meet her,” Flanagan noted during a discussion in Los Feliz. “Part of the fun for me was thinking, ‘Let’s throw all that away. ‘What’s the opposite of Carrie?’ This Carrie is curious, eager, kind, earnest and excited to be there.”

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Because this version of the character has not yet encountered severe trauma, she interacts with a cynical modern world by offering unrestrained kindness to her peers. Howell approached the role by treating everything in front of her character as entirely brand new and sparkly. Yet, the core structural tragedy remains firmly in place to satisfy longtime fans of the source material.

Balancing Ferocious Maternal Love with High School Cruelty

Margaret White, the religious mother, receives a similarly inverted interpretation designed to complicate the audience’s sympathies. Samantha Sloyan embodies the character, shifting away from a one-note villainous portrayal toward a figure whose actions stem from a terrifying, overwhelming desire to protect her daughter.

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“In our show, everything [Margaret] does comes from a place of ferocious love for her daughter and a desire to keep her safe,” Flanagan explained. Sloyan worked closely with that directive while ensuring the character maintained enough pressure to trap Carrie between relentless high school torment and a suffocating home life.

“Because our Margaret is leading with so much love for Carrie I was like, ‘I want to make sure she’s not ever too kind,’ which is laughable because that was never going to happen because of the way the story goes,” Sloyan shared. “I did want to make sure that there was still that anxiety for Carrie, because Carrie needs to be stuck between this horrific experience in high school and then not have a safe home to go to.”

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