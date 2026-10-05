Gwangjin Facilities Management Corp: Leading Sustainable Safety with Low-Carbon & AI Certification

Kang Ho-chul, chairman of the Gwangjin-gu Facilities Management Corporation, secured an AI safety management certification for the public agency in 2026, building on a low-carbon certification obtained in 2025.

Transitioning to Proactive Public Infrastructure Safety

Public institutions face compounding pressures to modernize aging urban infrastructure while cutting carbon emissions. Urban regeneration and safety management no longer operate as isolated silos. The Gwangjin-gu Facilities Management Corporation positioned environment and safety as core management benchmarks, achieving low-carbon certification in 2025 before securing its AI safety management certification in 2026.

The two certifications are meaningful in that they are the result of building a sustainable environment and safety management system rather than being outcomes in themselves, Chairman Kang Ho-chul stated. Public facility energy efficiency and carbon reduction protect the surrounding community. Meanwhile, protecting the physical safety of local residents and staff remains a baseline institutional mandate. The corporation enforces these goals as enterprise-wide duties across every department.

Data Collection Drives Energy Management and Carbon Reduction

The core of the corporation’s low-carbon strategy relies on granular data collection. Operations teams systematically track energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions across major municipal business sites. Energy management relies on the ISO 50001 framework, linking consumption baselines directly to targeted facility improvements.

Facilities incorporate high-efficiency operational equipment alongside optimized heating and cooling schedules. Staff manage photovoltaic and geothermal renewable energy generation units on-site. To maintain engagement, the corporation pairs administrative efficiency campaigns with resource recycling programs that involve both employees and visiting citizens.

Continuous monitoring of greenhouse gas emissions across municipal work sites

ISO 50001 framework deployment for targeted energy tracking

On-site management of solar photovoltaic and geothermal systems

Departmental performance tracking with internal recognition programs

Shifting from Reactive Response to Predictive AI Monitoring

Integrating artificial intelligence altered how facility operators detect physical vulnerabilities. The biggest change in AI safety management is that a foundation has been established to transition from reactive safety management to a preventive safety management-centric approach, Kang noted. Continuous algorithmic monitoring helps operators spot hazard points early.

Rather than replacing human oversight, the software acts as an augmentation layer. Algorithms parse telemetry to support field experts, mitigating human fatigue and oversight gaps. The long-term architecture aims to ingest historical maintenance data to forecast structural vulnerabilities before physical failures manifest.

Scaling the Infrastructure Management Roadmap

The roadmap ahead involves connecting the AI architecture into a unified operational loop. Hazard detection will automatically trigger alert notifications, immediate on-site dispatch, and downstream case closure. System logs will feed continuous learning models to analyze recurring structural risks.