French electrical equipment manufacturer Schneider Electric saw its shares drop in European morning trading on Monday following an agreement to acquire U.S. industrial software maker PTC Inc. in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $22.6 billion, as reported by Investing.com.

Schneider Electric Buys PTC for $23.7 Billion

Schneider Electric agreed to buy PTC for $205 per share in cash, representing a 42.3% premium over its last closing price of $144.03.

The transaction implies a total enterprise value of $23.7 billion, funded through $5 billion to $6 billion in equity and $16 billion to $17 billion in new debt.

The acquisition is expected to close by the third quarter of 2027, pending regulatory approvals and PTC shareholder clearance.

Financing the $23.7 Billion Enterprise Valuation

The deal requires significant capital structuring from the French buyer.

In response, the Boston-based company had previously intensified its share repurchase program.

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Acquisition Merges Industrial Hardware with Digital Software

The acquisition aims to merge industrial hardware infrastructure with digital product lifecycle management. PTC serves more than 30,000 global customers, supplying software for computer-aided design, product lifecycle management, and service lifecycle management. For the fiscal year through September 30, 2025, PTC generated approximately $2.74 billion in revenue.

Schneider Electric stated that the integration will complement its existing industrial software assets, including AVEVA and a proposed acquisition of Cognite. Leadership expects the combined entity to generate 250 million euros in annual cost synergies by the third year following the close, alongside approximately 800 million euros in revenue synergies. Management projects the transaction will be immediately low-single-digit accretive to adjusted earnings per share before purchase price accounting in the first full year of consolidation. Once finalized, software and services are anticipated to comprise roughly 24% of Schneider’s total revenue.

Schneider Electric to make the biggest acquisition in its history

Metric / Detail PTC Transaction Data Acquisition Price per Share $205.00 Equity Value $22.6 Billion Total Enterprise Value $23.7 Billion Premium to Last Close 42.3% Target Closing Timeline Q3 2027

Concurrent M&A Activity Across International Markets

This multi-billion-dollar transaction forms part of a wider capital deployment strategy by Schneider Electric throughout 2026. In July, the company agreed to acquire industrial data and AI software provider Cognite in an all-cash deal valued at $3.1 billion, a transaction that remains subject to regulatory clearance. Additionally, Investing.com confirmed that Schneider pursued a takeover bid for Bulgarian smart-home equipment maker Shelly Group at €70 per share, valuing that target at approximately €1.27 billion. The Shelly offer represents a roughly 4% premium and remains conditional upon securing at least 95% of the company’s shares alongside regulatory sign-offs.

While Schneider Electric shares fell more than 8% in European trading sessions, PTC shares surged roughly 35% in U.S. premarket trading following the public disclosure. Both boards of directors unanimously approved the transaction, leaving final execution dependent on regulatory greenlights and the mandatory vote from PTC shareholders ahead of the projected Q3 2027 closing date.

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