Sam Wood Charged With Domestic Violence After ‘Strangling’ Joke in TikTok Video

Sam Wood Arrested in Noosa Following Domestic Violence Charges

Celebrity fitness personality Sam Wood was arrested and charged with domestic violence offences, including assault occasioning bodily harm and strangulation in a domestic setting, following a police response to a Noosa property. The 46-year-old Victorian man remained behind bars on remand after his first court mention at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court, while his fitness brand suspended him indefinitely.

TikTok Video Uploaded Before Arrest Triggers Public Scrutiny

Before his arrest, Wood posted a now-deleted TikTok video discussing late-night food cravings with his wife, Snezana Markoski. In the clip, the former reality television star detailed how his wife hid snacks from him to help him resist temptation. I like to clean my teeth because it signifies to myself it’s night over, Mr Wood began the video. I talk to Snares and we support each other, I get her to hide all the stuff that I like from me and even if I’m strangling her to death she will not give it up.

Police Response and Court Adjournment to Thursday

Queensland Police stated that officers attended an address on Hastings Street in Noosa around 9:00 PM on Saturday following reports of an alleged domestic violence incident. Wood did not appear in person during his initial mention at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday. His defense lawyer, Mathew Cuskelly, requested an adjournment to Thursday for a formal bail application, stating outside court that Wood plans to fight the charges, news.com.au reported. Both charges carry a maximum sentence of seven years under Queensland law.

Family Statement Issued via Social Media

Wood and his wife, who met on The Bachelor in 2015 and married in 2018, released a joint statement across their respective Instagram profiles on Monday morning. This is a difficult time for all of us, we are working through this as a family and are thoroughly co-operating with the authorities, the statement read. The couple shares daughters together, and they were staying at the Noosa property alongside their family when police were called over the weekend.

Former Bachelor Sam Wood faces domestic violence charges | 7NEWS

Fitness Company Relieves Founder of Duties Indefinitely

Fitness and nutrition venture 28 by Sam Wood announced on Monday that its founder had been stood down from his duties indefinitely. Mark Watkin, acting CEO of the company, released a statement declaring that staff had been shocked and saddened by the allegations. We have zero tolerance for domestic violence, Watkin stated, adding that Wood is on indefinite leave while the legal matter is investigated. Wood previously sold the exercise platform to myDNA Inc, parented by DBG Health, for $71 million in 2022, though he remained the primary public face of the business.

Support services for individuals experiencing family violence are available nationally through 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) and the Crisis Care Helpline (1800 199 008).