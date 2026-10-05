Samsung Galaxy A16 price drops to 10,900 liras at A101

Samsung has priced its entry-level Galaxy A16 smartphone at 10,900 Turkish liras in a new retail offering on A101, log.com.tr reported. The discount applies specifically to the configuration equipped with 4 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of internal storage. While the base device focuses on budget-conscious buyers, broader market variants of the same model also feature 8 gigabytes of RAM alongside 256 gigabytes of storage capacity.

MediaTek Helio G99 Powers Storage and RAM Options

Under the hood, the Galaxy A16 relies on the MediaTek Helio G99 processor to handle daily computing tasks. This silicon pairs with either 4 gigabytes or 8 gigabytes of RAM depending on the exact retail SKU chosen by the consumer. Storage capacities span from 128 gigabytes up to 256 gigabytes on higher-tier units. Users can further expand this storage footprint using a microSD card slot located on the chassis, allowing for additional media and file capacity.

Super AMOLED Screen Features IP54 Dust Resistance

The front face features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display running at a resolution of 2,340 by 1,080 pixels. This panel supports a 90-hertz refresh rate for smoother scrolling animations compared to standard 60-hertz screens. The exterior housing consists entirely of plastic materials while incorporating an IP54 certification rating for resistance against dust and splashes. Security duties are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated directly into the power button area.

Triple Cameras Pair with 5,000 mAh Battery

Photography hardware centers around a 50-megapixel main rear sensor. This primary camera works alongside a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Video capture tops out at Full HD resolution at 30 frames per second for both the rear setup and the 13-megapixel front-facing shooter. Powering the entire hardware stack is a 5,000 mAh battery cell supporting 25-watt fast charging through a standard USB-C port.