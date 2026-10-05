Submit Entries For Jockey 150 Competition In South Africa

Ten South African residents aged 18 and older will each receive a share of a R150,000 cash prize pool by entering the Jockey 150 competition between September 1, 2026, and October 31, 2026, using WhatsApp to scan a promotional QR code and submit proof of qualifying purchases.

Ninian & Lester (Pty) Ltd has announced the details for its upcoming commemorative promotion Competition Terms & Conditions – Jockey South Africa. Operating out of Durban, the promoter has set strict windows and eligibility criteria for anyone hoping to secure a cash payout before the end of the year.

Ninian & Lester Sets Rules For Promotion Entry Dates

No late entries will be accepted under any circumstances. The competition opens on 1 September 2026 and closes at 23:59 on 31 October 2026. Participants must be natural persons aged 18 years or older who hold permanent residency in the Republic of South Africa. Entrants are also required to possess a valid identity document or passport.

Employees of Ninian & Lester (Pty) Ltd, along with its agencies, suppliers, distributors, retailers involved in administering the competition, and their immediate families, are strictly prohibited from entering.

Shoppers Use WhatsApp To Enter With Proof of Purchase

Entrants need to scan the promotional QR code, upload a till slip for in-store purchases or an invoice for online purchases, and enter their details including name, surname, email, and region before submitting the entry. To participate, shoppers must purchase any qualifying Jockey product and follow the advertised WhatsApp entry steps. Participants then receive a confirmation message on WhatsApp.

Multiple entries are permitted, where each qualifying purchase counts as one entry. Entrants must retain their original proof of purchase, as it must be produced if requested by the organizers.

Channel Mobile Conducts Random Draw For R150,000 Total Prize Pool

Ten winners will share a total prize pool of R150,000 in cash, making the individual prize value R15,000 per winner. Prizes are strictly non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for alternative items. Channel Mobile will utilize a randomizer tool to select the winners through a random draw, which will be independently audited or supervised by Channel Mobile no later than 15 November 2026. The promoter’s decision remains final.

Winners will be contacted using the details supplied during entry by no later than 30 November 2026. If a chosen winner cannot be reached after three attempts, organizers reserve the right to select an alternate winner.

Winners Complete Verification For EFT Payouts

Before claiming their cash, verified winners must supply a valid South African ID document, proof of purchase, proof of residence, a stamped bank confirmation letter, and any additional documentation reasonably required by Ninian & Lester (Pty) Ltd. Failure to complete this verification process gives the promoter the right to select an alternative winner.

Once verification is successfully completed, prize payments will be processed via EFT and paid within 7 days.