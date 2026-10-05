Hyundai Motor India Offers Festive Discounts Up to 1.25 Lakh Rupees

Buyers save up to 1.25 lakh rupees as Hyundai Motor India rolls out price reductions across its vehicle lineup ahead of Dussehra and Diwali.

Hyundai Offers Discounts Across Multiple Car Models

The promotion applies to the Grand i10 Nios, Aura sedan, i20, Exter, Venue, Verna, Creta, Creta N Line, Alcazar, and Creta Electric. The incentive structure includes cash reductions, dedicated Navratri booking bonuses, trade-in bonuses, scrappage advantages, upgrade bonuses, and targeted concessions for corporate, government, and rural purchasers.

Shoppers who select older MY2025 inventory sitting on showroom floors qualify for an extra 20,000 rupees in direct cash reductions.

October 2026 Festive Offer | Hyundai India – Gajraj Hyundai #gajrajhyundai #hyundaiindia

Creta N Line Reaches Maximum Savings

The Hyundai Creta N Line leads the portfolio with maximum benefits reaching up to 1.25 lakh rupees this month. This package consists of a 20,000-rupee direct reduction, an additional 25,000-rupee Navratri booking bonus, an upgrade offer, and a 5,000-rupee special concession for rural region purchasers. Buyers can also utilize a 30,000-rupee trade-in bonus or opt for a 50,000-rupee advantage under the vehicle scrappage policy, though trade-in and scrappage benefits remain mutually exclusive options.

The standard Hyundai Creta mid-size sport utility vehicle features savings on its regular petrol configurations. The base petrol model, the Creta E, provides a reduction of 1 lakh rupees, whereas automatic iVT petrol variants carry benefits reaching up to 1.05 lakh rupees. Selected other petrol models attain maximum savings of up to 1.15 lakh rupees through a combination of cash reductions, Navratri bonuses, and trade-in or upgrade offers. Conversely, diesel variants receive more limited reductions, with a modest 10,000-rupee concession applied across all diesel configurations for the month.