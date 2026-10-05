US Dollar Closes Lower Ahead of Brazil Elections

Brazil’s benchmark stock index, the Ibovespa, surged 2.63% to close at 192,114.55 points in the final trading session before the country’s first-round presidential elections, reaching its highest level since April according to data compiled from B3. Concurrently, the commercial US dollar finished the day with a slight decline, settling at R$ 5,2158 or R$ 5,2165 depending on the specific exchange feed, reflecting a modest daily dip ahead of the weekend vote.

As investors adjusted their positions ahead of the ballot box, the broader economic backdrop was influenced by both domestic political maneuvering and shifting international indicators. Market participants weighed the impact of the upcoming vote against global macroeconomic pressures, including high oil prices and persistent expectations of prolonged high interest rates in the United States.

Equities Lifted by Petrobras and Itaú

The stock market rally was heavily propelled by heavyweight blue-chip stocks, notably state-controlled oil giant Petrobras and major financial institutions.

Ibovespa fecha em alta de 2,63% e dólar comercial cai para R$ 5,2165

At the same time, the banking sector reached new milestones. Itaú Unibanco saw its ITUB4 shares finish at R$ 44,83, marking a 1.54% increase that pushed the institution’s total market capitalization to R$ 510,25 billion. Analysts noted that these domestic corporate gains were further supported by an external environment boosted by softer-than-expected labor market data coming out of the United States.

Brazilian Real Secures Strong Weekly Performance

Despite closing the Friday session with a minor decline of 0.08%—with the DXY index measuring the greenback against a basket of currencies falling 0.19% to 101.91 points—the American currency still accumulated a weekly gain of 0.65% to 0.67% across the five trading days. Leonel Mattos, a market intelligence analyst at StoneX, observed that the market maintained a posture of mild optimism despite polls showing a technical tie between the leading presidential candidates in a potential runoff scenario.

That resilience allowed the Brazilian real to secure one of the strongest performances among global currencies during a week defined by a strong international dollar and global anxieties over energy costs. Nevertheless, the proximity of the vote sharply intensified the local electoral trade and the corporate demand for defensive financial hedges.

Market strategists emphasize that the strong session on the B3 does not serve as a definitive predictor of electoral outcomes, but rather mirrors rapid position adjustments and shifting expectations among traders. Financial authorities and market participants continue to monitor trading conditions as the country moves past the weekend’s initial voting phase.