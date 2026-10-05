Hotel Indigo Raleigh Opens After $36 Million Landmark Transformation

Hotel Indigo Raleigh has officially opened its doors on Hillsborough Street, welcoming guests following a $36 million transformation of one of downtown Raleigh’s most recognizable architectural landmarks. Originally built in 1969 and securing historic landmark designation in 2015, the distinctive round tower has been reimagined as a 204-room boutique property, marking the arrival of the Hotel Indigo brand in downtown Raleigh under IHG Hotels & Resorts.

The extensive multi-million dollar renovation preserves the unconventional mid-century structure while completely overhauling its interiors. New York City-based architecture and design firm Inc. utilized the building’s curved footprint to shape sculptural forms, geometric patterns, and bold color schemes accented with polished chrome and custom built-in furniture. Natural cork and warm oak finishes pay homage to the region’s identity as the “City of Oaks,” complemented by a curated art collection by North Carolina artists selected by nineDOTarts.

Revitalizing a 1969 Raleigh Landmark

The property’s structural evolution bridges five decades of local history with contemporary hospitality standards. Acquired by Tidal Real Estate Partners in 2021, the building underwent selective demolition on its ground level to eliminate fragmented spaces in favor of an expansive, light-filled community lounge. A vintage Airstream courtyard coffee bar now connects the check-in area and arrival spaces, establishing a social hub along Hillsborough Street designed to welcome hotel guests, local professionals, and neighborhood residents alike.

Raleigh hotel reopens as Hotel Indigo after major renovation

For visitors and fitness-minded locals, the property includes a 1,500-square-foot fitness center equipped with TechnoGym machinery. Reimagined flexible meeting and event spaces have also been integrated to accommodate corporate functions and milestone celebrations.

High Ground Lounge Opens on the 20th Floor

At the pinnacle of the round tower, the newly introduced High Ground Lounge brings a fresh dining and nightlife concept to the 20th floor. The venue pairs panoramic views of the downtown skyline with a menu of elevated Southern cuisine that offers contemporary interpretations of regional flavors from North Carolina and the broader South. Accompanied by a curated beverage program and craft cocktails, the lounge is positioned for both casual evening gatherings and private events.

Inside the new Hotel Indigo in Raleigh

“Our goal is for the hotel to feel like a true community gathering place—somewhere travelers can experience the spirit of Raleigh and locals can meet for coffee, enjoy dinner and cocktails at High Ground, or celebrate life’s important moments.”

Tidal Real Estate Partners and Sage Hospitality Launch IHG Hotel

The launch represents a collaborative effort between ownership group Tidal Real Estate Partners and Denver-based management firm Sage Hospitality Group. The project introduces IHG’s lifestyle footprint directly into the urban core of North Carolina’s capital, joining existing state properties located in Asheville and Winston-Salem.

Photo: finance.yahoo.com

“We’re excited to once again partner with Tidal Real Estate Partners.”

Reservations are currently open as the property integrates into the broader IHG Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio, inviting travelers and community members to experience the transformed landmark.