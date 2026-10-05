Sanae Takaichi Pledges Ties With South Korea in Policy Speech

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated that South Korea is an important neighbor and pledged to strengthen bilateral ties across security and economic fields through shuttle diplomacy and trilateral frameworks involving the United States, according to a report by YTN on October 5.

Strategic Priorities in Tokyo’s Policy Agenda

Prime Minister Takaichi emphasized expanding cooperation with Seoul across security and economic sectors during her policy speech at the extraordinary Diet session on October 5.

The fiscal strategy introduces a dual focus on responsible active fiscal policy alongside fiscal consolidation, backed by the upcoming ‘Japan Growth Strategy Action Plan’.

Tokyo aims to fund a food consumption tax cut without the issuance of deficit-covering government bonds to maintain market trust.

Diplomatic Frameworks Across Asia

Addressing regional relationships in her extraordinary Diet speech, Takaichi positioned South Korea as a vital partner for cooperative dialogue. She noted that communication via shuttle diplomacy will continue to deepen under the joint U.S.-Japan-Korea framework. On Beijing, the prime minister acknowledged existing bilateral issues while committing to comprehensively advance a ‘strategic mutually beneficial relationship’ built upon years of shared diplomatic history.

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Regarding North Korea, Takaichi characterized the abduction issue as an ongoing humanitarian concern requiring immediate resolution. She stated that her administration will pursue all available options, including a potential summit, while declaring Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile development completely unacceptable. Concerning Moscow, she reiterated that the Northern Territories remain Japan’s inherent sovereign land under history and international law. Despite severe diplomatic conditions stemming from the invasion of Ukraine, the government intends to press forward with resolving territorial disputes and signing a peace treaty.

Japan Protests Murder by US Marine

The diplomatic address followed a severe local incident involving a U.S. Marine stationed in Okinawa who was arrested on robbery and murder charges. Takaichi described the crime as extremely regrettable and confirmed that Tokyo lodged a strong protest with the United States. She demanded full investigative cooperation, strict internal discipline for military personnel, and thorough preventive measures from American authorities.

On the economic front, Takaichi outlined a policy framework balancing responsible active fiscal expansion with structural fiscal consolidation. Her administration plans to release a five-year domestic investment roadmap targeting 17 strategic sectors and 62 product categories under the ‘Japan Growth Strategy Action Plan’. To relieve household cost-of-living pressures, the Diet is targeting the passage of a food consumption tax cut. Takaichi explicitly assured lawmakers that these measures will be financed without relying on deficit-covering bonds to protect market confidence.

Policy Focus Key Strategic Initiative Financing & Execution Mechanism South Korea & Allies Enhance security and economic cooperation Shuttle diplomacy & U.S.-Japan-Korea framework Domestic Growth Targeted investment across 17 sectors Five-year ‘Japan Growth Strategy Action Plan’ Consumer Relief Food consumption tax reduction Funding without deficit-covering bonds

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