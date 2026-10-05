Lil Nas X Honors Late Mother in New Song “World’s Greatest!

Lil Nas X has released his emotional new single, “World’s Greatest!”, which incorporates a poignant final voicemail from his late mother, Tameka Hill, who passed away in August 2026. The track serves as a deeply personal tribute to her memory, blending her enduring advice with reflections on his journey from Atlanta to global stardom.

The Bottom Line on the Single Release

The Core Tribute: The track centers on a voicemail from Hill telling her son to “walk by faith, not by sight.”

The track centers on a voicemail from Hill telling her son to “walk by faith, not by sight.” The Timing: The release arrives just weeks after Lil Nas X announced his mother’s passing on August 29, 2026.

The release arrives just weeks after Lil Nas X announced his mother’s passing on August 29, 2026. Personal Healing: The single follows a challenging period that included a high-profile arrest, a bipolar disorder diagnosis, and a stint in rehab.

Honoring Tameka Hill Through Music

Earlier in the week, Lil Nas X shared a deeply personal moment on Instagram to announce the arrival of “World’s Greatest!”. In the accompanying clip, the two-time Grammy winner sat on his bed listening to a recorded voice note from his mother. The audio captures Hill calling repeatedly to check in on him.

Lil Nas X – World's Greatest! (Official Video)

“Hey. Doobie, been calling you multiple times today. I just wanna say love you, keep your head up, continue to walk by faith, not by sight,” Hill said in the voice note. “Let go and let God handle the rest. Everything else is gonna work itself in its own place.”

Hill’s message concluded with words of encouragement: “Don’t give up. Never give up. And I wanna say I love you. Don’t forget that. And I’ll call you again just to check up on you. Love you, bye.” Moments after the audio played, the song’s chords kicked in as the rapper held up a notepad displaying the words “World’s Greatest.”

Lil Nas X Faces Family Struggles and Legal Charges

The release of the track follows a turbulent year and a half for the “Old Town Road” artist. Raised primarily by his father after his parents divorced early in his life, Lil Nas X has previously spoken candidly about the strain caused by his mother’s long-standing struggles with substance addiction. In a 2020 Variety interview, he noted that while they remained distant despite his repeated efforts to support her, “there’s still love.”

The past year also brought legal and health challenges. In August 2025, the rapper was arrested on Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles and charged with four felony counts, including battery on police officers. His defense highlighted a severe mental health crisis, which led to a bipolar disorder diagnosis and a court-ordered mental health diversion program that allowed him to avoid prison time.

Following months spent in rehab, working with a therapist and psychiatrist, the artist offered an open update to his fans regarding his well-being. He explained that he had been working to ground himself and step away from the overwhelming pressures that followed his 2019 success with “Old Town Road,” which spent a record-setting 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Photo: yahoo.com

Milestone / Event Timeline Context “Old Town Road” Success 2019 Set a record with 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Los Angeles Arrest August 2025 Faced felony charges; later received a bipolar disorder diagnosis and entered a diversion program. Passing of Tameka Hill August 2026 The rapper announced the loss of his mother on August 29, 2026. Single “World’s Greatest!” Release October 2026 Released as his first new single following his mother’s death and rehabilitation.

A New Artistic Chapter

The artist announced on Wednesday, September 30, that the single would arrive the following day, marking his return to the public eye with renewed creative freedom. Describing how his perspective has shifted, the performer shared that he is feeling better and creating without the intense fear that previously weighed on him.

By weaving his mother’s voice directly into “World’s Greatest!”, Lil Nas X has transformed personal grief into an enduring monument. The track immortalizes their complex bond, ensuring that Tameka Hill’s favorite phrase—and her final words of comfort—live on through his art.