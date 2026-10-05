Airfare rises significantly throughout 2026 due to jet fuel prices

Airfare is rising significantly throughout 2026 due to volatile jet fuel prices driven by supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and resilient travel demand. Despite strong third-quarter revenues, carriers like American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) and United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) face margin compression, prompting Wall Street analysts to cut profit forecasts for the sector.

Rising Fuel Costs Drive up Holiday Ticket Prices

Domestic round-trip Thanksgiving tickets surged 31% year-over-year to $402 as of late September, while Christmas fares climbed 23% to $452.

Jet fuel prices have hovered in the $4 to $4.50 per gallon range following geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East that began in February.

Wall Street analysts anticipate carriers will rationalize capacity and trim unprofitable routes to protect margins if energy costs remain elevated.

Strait of Hormuz Disruptions Drive Jet Fuel Volatility

The geopolitical conflict involving Iran that began at the end of February sent global fuel prices to multi-year highs, impacting diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel. Supply scares and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz lasting most of the year pushed distilled products higher than crude oil, according to industry reports. Because fuel remains an airline’s largest operating expense after labor, carriers immediately absorbed severe margin pressures as refining margins expanded through the summer.

“You can’t run the business on the hope that the Strait of Hormuz is going to open at a certain time,” Qantas Airways CEO Vanessa Hudson told CNBC in an interview. The carrier continues to operate long-haul routes while managing capacity settings carefully against persistent macroeconomic volatility.

Consumer Demand Rises Despite Higher Fares and Surcharges

Carriers have offset rising input costs by passing expenses directly to consumers through higher baseline fares, fuel surcharges, and increased checked baggage fees. Although security screenings at U.S. airports declined 1% through Sept. 20 compared with the same period in 2025 according to Bernstein, overall travel demand remains remarkably resilient. The latest U.S. inflation data demonstrated that airfare rose 23.4% in August compared to the previous year.

Travelers continue to absorb the higher costs, particularly for major holidays. Fare-tracking platform Hopper reported that domestic round-trip tickets for Thanksgiving reached $402, representing a 31% increase from last year. Christmas round-trip fares rose 23% to $452. Hopper economist Hayley Berg noted that families are locking in holiday itineraries earlier than usual while bypassing filler trips during the fall shoulder season.

Holiday Travel Period Average Round-Trip Fare (2026) Year-Over-Year Change Thanksgiving $402 +31% Christmas $452 +23%

Wall Street Cuts Profit Forecasts Amid Capacity Shifts

Despite strong consumer spending that drove double-digit revenue growth expectations for the third quarter, Wall Street analysts have steadily downgraded profit estimates for U.S. carriers. American Airlines stated in July that it expects an adjusted loss between 10 and 70 cents a share for the third quarter, forcing a downward revision of its full-year 2026 outlook. Executives have responded by revamping aircraft cabins to add more premium seating.

The collapse of budget carrier Spirit Airlines in May removed roughly 1% to 2% of total capacity from the U.S. market, according to Barclays data, giving surviving carriers greater pricing power. However, elevated domestic capacity growth plans at carriers like American and United—projected at +10% and +9% in current schedules—remain under intense scrutiny by investors. Raymond James airline analyst Savanthi Syth noted that if jet fuel remains between $4 and $4.50 a gallon, management teams will likely curtail capacity growth further to protect operating metrics.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.