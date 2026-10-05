Private Insurance May Limit Lipedema Surgery Reimbursements

Frankfurt Court Limits Payouts for Lipedema Surgery

Private health insurance companies are not required to cover the full costs of a medical fat-cell distribution disorder surgery and subsequent skin tightening, according to a ruling by the Higher Regional Court of Frankfurt am Main from February 13, 2026. The court decided that while the procedures are medically necessary, insurers only need to pay according to official medical fee schedule limits rather than inflated private clinic rates.

The case revolves around a female patient suffering from a chronic fat distribution disorder known as lipedema. The condition causes pathological fatty tissue to accumulate mainly in the arms and legs, accompanied by pain, pressure sensitivity, and limited mobility.

In late April 2021, the patient underwent treatment at a private clinic where surgeons performed a liposuction procedure to remove the diseased tissue. Directly following the fat removal, surgeons also removed and tightened excess skin on both upper arms.

The private clinic billed a total of 9,780.93 euros for the operations and anesthesia. The private health insurance company initially reimbursed 1,344.25 euros. The patient filed a lawsuit to recover the remaining balance. After the regional court granted only a minor additional amount, she appealed to the higher court.

The Legal Framework of Medical Fee Schedules

The Higher Regional Court of Frankfurt am Main ruled under docket number 3 U 99/25 that both the liposuction and the skin tightening qualified as medically necessary treatments. The insurer was ordered to pay an additional 1,376.86 euros. However, the court rejected the claim for complete coverage of the clinic bill.

The reasoning centered on the binding constraints of the official German medical fee schedule, known as the Gebührenordnung für Ärzte. Certain services can only be billed up to the framework specified in those regulations. Particularly high escalation factors agreed upon in private fee arrangements between the patient and the clinic are not entirely reimbursable, prompting the court to cut parts of the invoices.

Distinction Between Necessity and Billing Rules

The German Association of Lawyers noted that the decision demonstrates how privately insured patients must carefully distinguish between the actual medical necessity of a procedure and the strict legal rules governing its billing.

Shifting Standards in Statutory Health Insurance

While private insurance disputes over fee schedules continue to land in court, statutory health insurance rules changed earlier this year. As of July 1, 2026, statutory health insurance funds can cover liposuctions for lipedema patients regardless of the disease stage.

Accessing this coverage requires meeting specific regulatory criteria. Patients must complete a six-month conservative treatment plan without experiencing adequate symptom relief. Additional criteria govern diagnosis standards, weight progression tracking, body mass index thresholds, and the required medical qualifications of the treating physicians.

Prior to this regulatory update, statutory coverage for fat removal was restricted to stage III lipedema cases and as a temporary exception rule.