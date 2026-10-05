How M&M’s Leverages Attention Through Contextual Audio Advertising

M&M’S successfully leveraged audio-centric advertising to increase consumer engagement during the 2025 summer season. By integrating its M&M’S, Ensemble, c’est plus fun ! platform into Spotify’s high-traffic summer listening environments, the brand aimed to connect with audiences during vacations, road trips, and social gatherings. This initiative represents the first installment of a three-part series titled L’attention comme nouvelle boussole , which explores how brands can better align with consumer receptivity.

This strategic shift reflects a broader industry movement where advertisers are increasingly prioritizing attention as a primary metric, seeking to insert brands into moments where listeners are most receptive. The campaign, which earned a silver award in the Publicité – Awareness category at La Nuit des Rois 2026, utilized the iconic voices of the characters Yellow and Red to anchor the brand within the seasonal soundtrack of summer.

A Multi-Format Contextual Strategy

To reach listeners at scale, the campaign deployed a combination of audio, video, and display formats throughout the summer. A core component of the strategy involved sponsoring specific playlists, including Ultimate Summer Party and Summer Dance Hits 2025 . These placements were supported by co-branded assets and audio spots specifically designed around summer themes, such as holiday departures and festive occasions, to create a natural integration into the user experience. The brand sought to transform the summer season into a dedicated territory for expression by using the festive atmosphere of family and friend gatherings.

Multi-Format Approach Exceeds Spotify Performance Benchmarks

The multi-format approach yielded results that exceeded Spotify’s established benchmarks across several key performance indicators:

The Audio Completion Rate reached 96%, surpassing the 93% benchmark.

The Video Completion Rate hit 87%, outperforming the 81% benchmark.

The campaign delivered over 11.7 million impressions to 1.8 million unique listeners.

The display components generated more than 19,000 clicks, with click-through rates peaking at 0.3%.

By focusing on contextual relevance rather than simple coverage, the brand successfully established a presence within the daily habits of its audience during one of the most active listening periods of the year. While traditional metrics often focused on broad reach, this campaign demonstrates a shift toward high-engagement placements to capture listener attention during peak travel and holiday periods.