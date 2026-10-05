University of Montpellier: List of Departments and Research Sites

In France, the Université de Montpellier publishes extensive academic and research listings encompassing scientific departments, medical research units, and regional studies centers. The institutional directory details a vast network of specialized structures, laboratories, and educational faculties operating across the university’s network.

The academic organization spans numerous specialized units, including the Acubase bibliographic database in acupuncture, the Atelier de Technologie Alimentaire, and research initiatives such as Bacterial Virulence and Chronic Infections. Scientific and medical investigations are further supported by structures like Biocommunication en Cardio-Métabolique, Biodicee, Biodivoc, and the Biophysique et Médecine Nucléaire department of UM1 and the CHU de Montpellier. Additional specialized groups include CHAIRE ECOCIRCULAB for circular economy research, CHIMECO UMR5021 for bioinspired chemistry and ecological innovations, and the Charles Coulomb Laboratory (L2C).

Academic Departments and Faculties

Educational delivery is structured across a wide array of faculties, institutes, and academic departments. The institution encompasses the Faculté d’odontologie, Faculté d’économie, and the Faculté de Droit et de Science politique. Technology and vocational training are anchored by university institutes such as IUT Béziers, IUT Montpellier – Sète, and IUT de Nîmes, alongside the Incubateur INITIUM and the IDIL Graduate Program focused on learning through research.

ATP TOUR | ATP BEIJING EN VIVO 🔴NOVAK DJOKOVIC vs DANIIL MEDVEDEV – CHINA OPEN EN DIRECTO

Disciplinary instruction is managed through dedicated departmental bodies, including:

Département Activités Physiques Adaptées (Licence Master et Doctorat APA STAPS)

Département Biologie – Mécanismes du Vivant de la Faculté des Sciences

Département Management du Sport

Département chimie Sète IUT Montpellier-Sète

Département d’enseignement des sciences de la terre, de l’eau et de l’environnement

Département de Génie Biologique and Département de chimie de la Faculté des sciences

Département de mathématiques and Département de physique de la Faculté des sciences

Département de sciences humaines et sociales en médecine

Département des langues and Département d’enseignement EEA – Faculté des Sciences

Département entrainement sportif, Département génie mécanique et productique, and Département informatique de la Faculté des sciences

Département universitaire de médecine générale

Dedicated Institutes House Advanced Research Studies

Advanced research and specialized legal, administrative, and environmental studies are housed within dedicated institutes and chairs. These include the Centre de Recherches et d’Études Administratives de Montpellier (CREAM), the Centre d’Études et de Recherches Comparatives Constitutionnelles et Politiques, and the Centre national de référence des leishmanioses. Environmental and regional challenges are addressed through the Défi Clé Water Occitanie and the Institut des Sciences de l’Evolution de Montpellier (ISEM).

Administrative, legal, and public health investigations involve bodies such as the Institut Desbrest d’Épidémiologie et de Santé Publique, Institut d’Histoire du droit Edmond Meynial, Institut d’études judiciaires, and the Institut de Droit Européen des Droits de l’Homme (IDEDH). Professional insertion is additionally guided by the SCUIO-IP through Inprove, while the full scope of upcoming administrative appointments, funding allocations, and exact operational schedules for individual campus sites remains unspecified in the institutional register.