Real Madrid manager José Mourinho personally intervened during the summer transfer window to block midfielder Thiago Pitarch from joining Premier League side Fulham, halting talks that had already reached their final stages.

Mourinho’s Cautious Approach to Youth

José Mourinho’s team selections at Real Madrid so far have demonstrated a cautious approach toward academy talent. That ideology tracks closely with the massive transfer dominance and squad freedom traditional at the club.

Last season under coaches Xabi Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa, youth prospects enjoyed significantly more integration into matchday squads. Among those given an opportunity, Thiago Pitarch emerged as a standout figure. He eventually established himself as a starter, injecting the midfield control and creativity the side frequently lacked.

An Unexpected Block on a Fulham Move

Expecting a prolonged drought of senior minutes for the current campaign, Pitarch pursued a departure. Fulham emerged as a willing destination, engaging the young midfielder in transfer talks that advanced all the way to the final stages.

At that precise juncture, Mourinho entered the scene and blocked the exit. The intervention caught observers by surprise given that Mourinho has handed the young midfielder zero senior minutes so far this season.

Tactical Deficiencies in the Double Pivot

Real Madrid’s ongoing struggles to control matches and retain possession have dominated early-season discussions. Coaching staff have spent weeks searching for tactical solutions on the pitch.

The preferred double pivot pairing of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde has routinely failed to deliver the required technical quality on the ball when deployed together in recent fixtures.

A Path Back Through Castilla

Those deficiencies have sparked widespread internal talk regarding a potential shift in midfield dynamics. While veteran presence Bernardo Silva stands as a primary candidate to capture more minutes, Pitarch remains positioned to make a compelling case for himself.

Having resumed regular competitive minutes with the Castilla squad, the midfielder has quickly worked his way back into the spotlight. Mourinho’s decision to block his summer departure suggests the manager values the player’s profile for the challenges ahead.