Football Cards App: Scan, Organize and Value Your Collection

Football Cards is a mobile inventory and valuation tool available on the App Store that allows collectors to scan, identify, and catalogue sports cards across Premier League, UEFA Champions League, EFL, rugby league, and rugby union. According to apps.apple.com, the application developed by Catherine Easton requires iOS 15.0 or iPadOS 15.0 and offers optional Pro subscriptions priced at $2.99 monthly, $24.99 yearly, or $79.99 for a lifetime license.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Valuation Tracking: Collectors can track estimated card values directly within the app, providing immediate market insights for raw and graded inventory.

Collectors can track estimated card values directly within the app, providing immediate market insights for raw and graded inventory. Inventory Management: The digital platform offers instant search capabilities and photo attachments for grades and notes.

The digital platform offers instant search capabilities and photo attachments for grades and notes. Cross-Sport Expansion: Support for both football and rugby card markets broadens the utility for multi-sport collectors managing diverse portfolios.

Collectors Must Distinguish Base Cards from Parallels

Building a modern sports card collection requires separating base cards from valuable parallels, short prints, and inserts. According to sportscardvalue.app, checklist sets often reuse identical player imagery across base cards, color parallels, autograph issues, and memorabilia patches. A proper valuation workflow starts by confirming the exact product year, manufacturer, product, player, and card number. Collectors must record special rookie designations, serial numbers, and patch windows while keeping raw copies distinct from professionally graded specimens.

Subscription Tiers Range from Monthly to Lifetime

The application is sized at 85.1 MB and operates on a freemium model with in-app purchases. Apps.apple.com lists three distinct tiers for Football Cards Pro: a monthly pass at USD 2.99, an annual subscription at USD 24.99, and a lifetime unlock priced at USD 79.99. Privacy disclosures indicated by developer Catherine Easton show that contact information, user content, and identifiers may be collected and associated with user identities, while data regarding location, product interaction, and diagnostics is gathered without identity association.

Subscription Tier Price (USD) Billing Cycle Football Cards Pro – Monthly $2.99 Monthly Football Cards Pro – Yearly $24.99 Annual Football Cards Pro – Lifetime $79.99 One-time purchase

Software Requires iOS 15.0 or Later

Designed primarily for iPad and iOS devices, the software requires iOS 15.0 or iPadOS 15.0 and later. Additional compatibility extends to Mac systems running macOS 12.0 or later with Apple’s M1 chip, as well as devices operating on visionOS 1.0 or later. Recent version history recorded on the App Store highlights iterative updates focused on improved card valuations and enhanced player identification.