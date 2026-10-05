Benoît Delaunay focuses on safety as 400-500 high schools close

Between 400 and 500 high schools remain closed across France this Monday, as a wave of student mobilizations and sporadic violence continues.

The unrest, which has triggered heightened security measures nationwide, hits the Aix-Marseille academy particularly hard. Roughly 60 secondary institutions within the region—amounting to about a third of all local schools—have shifted entirely to remote learning to manage the escalating tensions.

Managing Safety Versus Student Protest in Aix-Marseille

Invited on ICI Provence this Monday morning, Benoît Delaunay, the rector of the Aix-Marseille academy, described the situation as “very préoccupante” while emphasizing that he remains “évidemment concentré” on restoring order. Delaunay urged observers to separate criminal acts from legitimate political grievances. “Il faut arriver à bien distinguer les deux,” he stated, differentiating between youth-driven violence and traditional student dissent.

When questioned about whether transitioning schools to remote learning rewards protesters who use blockades to shut down classrooms, Delaunay insisted that institutional priorities lie elsewhere. “Ce qui compte, est la sécurité. La sécurité de nos élèves, la sécurité de nos personnels,” he answered. He pointed specifically to the Lycée de l’Empéri in Salon-de-Provence, which suffered an arson attack on Saturday morning, as proof that certain facilities simply cannot guarantee safe operations.

Addressing Teacher Shortages and Recruitment Pressures

Beyond security concerns, student demands target chronic teacher absenteeism. Delaunay maintained that the academy successfully covers “99 % des professeurs,” though he conceded that localized difficulties persist. The rector acknowledged that national parliamentary reports showing short-term replacement rates dipping below 12% highlight clear “marges de progrès” for the Ministry of Education.

Despite those systemic hurdles, Delaunay argued that recent hiring initiatives mark a turning point. He described the current academic term as the first real phase of a “reconquête de l’attractivité du métier enseignant.”

Dialogue Channels Open as Protest Slogans Target Empty Promises

To address the grievances fueling the demonstrations, a national concertation platform opens this Monday afternoon, allowing students to submit logistical difficulties and proposals directly to officials. Skepticism remains high among protesters who feel ignored by the state. Responding to a student sign submitted by ICI Provence reading, “L’Éducation nationale, c’est mon ex : beaucoup de promesses, peu d’engagement,” Delaunay agreed that authorities must match rhetoric with deeds. “Il faut qu’on ait beaucoup d’engagement qui concrétise toutes les promesses,” he said.

Asked what message he would write on a placard for the student body, Delaunay offered a single word: dialogue. “Quand on a des revendications pour justement que les cours aient bien lieu, que le remplacement se fasse, ça veut dire qu’il y a une attente d’école, et c’est ça qu’il faut entendre,” he concluded.