Kim Kardashian Reveals She Employs Five Nannies for Her Four Children

Kim Kardashian employs five nannies working in shifts to care for her four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—according to an interview with the Sunday Times Style Magazine, published by BILD.de. The 45-year-old entrepreneur and reality television star manages a 24-hour care schedule while balancing her business ventures and parenting duties.

Managing Four Children With a 24-Hour Support Team

The daily logistics of running a multi-billion-dollar enterprise alongside a family of four require substantial household help. Kardashian revealed that her five nannies operate on a shift rotation, ensuring continuous supervision for North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7. Despite having a dedicated care team for the children she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, Kardashian stated that she still feels fundamentally alone in her parenting responsibilities.

During a 2024 appearance on the podcast What’s in the Winkler, cited via BILD.de, Kardashian noted that even with a strong support system, she often feels as though she is raising her children by herself. The children reside primarily with their mother following her separation from West in 2021.

👑 KIM KARDASHIAN HAS FIVE NANNIES FOR FOUR KIDS—BUT STILL DOES THE SCHOOL RUN!

Daily Routines and Coping With Nighttime Disruptions

Away from her business obligations, Kardashian maintains a hands-on routine that mirrors traditional family schedules. She handles school drop-offs and pick-ups personally and sits down with her children for evening meals. Describing her parenting approach as moderately strict, she also carves out time for evening reading routines.

When nighttime disturbances arise, the household reliance on support staff shifts entirely to the mother. Kardashian takes charge personally when her children struggle to sleep. This division between administrative childcare support and direct maternal involvement defines her day-to-day household management.

Co-Parenting Dynamics With Kanye West

Co-parenting arrangements remain split between the household routine managed by Kardashian and specific areas of agreement with West, to whom she was married from 2014 until their divorce was finalized in 2022. While the former couple disagreed on various family matters in past years, they maintain closer alignment regarding the career trajectory of their eldest daughter.

North is currently pursuing independent music projects, an endeavor that requires coordination between both parents. Kardashian acknowledged that communication with West functions more smoothly regarding these creative pursuits than it has on other domestic decisions.