Brandon Lowe’s Future with Pirates Uncertain After Career Season

Following the conclusion of the season, Pittsburgh Pirates players have made it clear they want the franchise to re-sign veteran second baseman Brandon Lowe this offseason. Acquired in a three-way trade from the Tampa Bay Rays, Lowe delivered a career season that helped transform the Pirates’ offense and led the team to its first winning season since 2018.

Lowe played in a career-high 150 games, batting .260/.331/.493 with 29 doubles, one triple, 35 home runs and 96 RBI. He led all Major League Baseball second basemen in home runs, RBI, slugging percentage and OPS, while also contributing 13 defensive runs saved and 15 outs above average. Named the Roberto Clemente Award winner as the team’s MVP, Lowe is also poised to win his first Silver Slugger.

Teammates Voice Support for Free Agent Return

Lowe is headed for free agency this offseason and is expected to be a hot commodity, leaving his future with the Pittsburgh Pirates uncertain. Teammates expressed a strong desire to keep the veteran infielder in Pittsburgh for the 2027 season.

DK's Daily Shot of Pirates: Players want Brandon Lowe

“Are you asking me if I would love to have a guy that hits 30-plus and probably 100 RBIs, that plays Gold Glove second base, and is a stud in the clubhouse? Like, yeah, I would love to have that guy back,”

Ryan O’Hearn said.

Pitcher Jared Jones echoed those sentiments, noting that retaining Lowe would mark a successful offseason as the team looks toward pushing for a playoff spot.

Photo: si.com

Clubhouse Impact and Leadership

Beyond his statistics, Lowe provided steady leadership and support in the clubhouse. Rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin highlighted the impact of sharing the middle infield with an experienced player who has reached the World Series. Manager Don Kelly also praised Lowe’s contributions across the field, clubhouse, and community, confirming that the organization would love to have him back in a Pirate uniform next year.