Max Verstappen wins Bahrain GP with upgraded Red Bull RB22

Max Verstappen secured his first pole position and maiden victory of the 2026 Formula 1 season at the Sepang International Circuit during the Grand Prix of Bahrain in Maleisië, breaking Red Bull Racing’s early-season drought with a heavily upgraded Red Bull RB22. The victory marks the first win of the year for the driver and the first success for the Red Bull Powertrains-Ford project in the top tier of motorsport.

Hadjar Performance Data Sparks Technical Shift

While Verstappen celebrated his win, teammate Isack Hadjar’s earlier performance data served as a catalyst for the team’s technical shift. Hadjar had qualified fourth in Azerbaijan, while Verstappen started eighth following a technical issue on the straights. Verstappen fought back in that race to finish second after a photo finish with George Russell, trailing by less than a tenth of a second at the line.

RB22 Exceeds Speed Expectations at Sepang

Heading into the race weekend, expectations inside the Milton Keynes garage were measured. The Sepang International Circuit presents long, sweeping high-speed corners—a distinct aerodynamic stress point that exposed the RB22’s behavioral limits earlier in the season. Yet, as gp33.nl reported, the car’s behavior defied initial projections by demonstrating formidable speed across both straight-line sprints and technical complexes. Pierre Waché noted after Friday’s practice that performance had exceeded expectations, especially after earlier experiments with more extreme rear wings had been shelved following incidents at the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone.

The foundation of this turnaround traces back to a development package introduced in Baku and subsequently perfected for the Malaysian rounds. According to data cited by gp33.nl, the revised floor geometry and adjusted aerodynamic furniture unlocked roughly three and a half tenths of a second per lap. This step allowed Verstappen to maximize downforce without inducing the balance instability that plagued the team’s early outings. The upgrades have provided such a stable platform that the team has largely concluded major updates for the RB22 to focus on the following season.

Photo: RacingNews365

Team / Driver Key Technical Update Estimated Lap Time Gain Red Bull Racing (Max Verstappen) Refined floor board geometry & aerodynamic shot ~0.35 seconds per lap Mercedes New floor, sidepods & rear suspension Unspecified (Mixed efficacy) Ferrari Updated diffuser Incremental performance

Red Bull Optimizes Floor While Mercedes Overhauls Package

While Red Bull extracted immediate performance from its floor upgrades, competitors pursued contrasting developmental paths. RacingNews365 noted that the FIA’s official submission list for Maleisië showed Red Bull applying a subtle adjustment to the floor board profile—adding a secondary upper fence designed to optimize local downforce while protecting the wake stability originating from the front tires.

Concurrently, rival operations implemented sweeping overhauls. RacingNews365 reported that Mercedes brought a substantial package featuring a revised floor, redesigned sidepods, and an updated rear suspension—their first major development cycle since May. Ferrari focused on localized diffuser refinements, while McLaren integrated additional cooling louvers onto the engine cover to manage thermal loads.

Photo: F1maximaal

However, tracking data indicated that these rival interventions failed to deliver the cohesive aerodynamic balance found in Red Bull’s package. Sources indicated that recent upgrades at competing outfits may have inadvertently compromised their baseline operational windows.

Steering Gear Ratios Impact Driver Confidence

Further shedding light on the team’s internal progression, f1maximaal.nl detailed adjustments made to steering mechanics within the garage. Otmar Szafnauer, speaking on the High Performance Racing podcast, revealed that internal setup evaluations involving Isack Hadjar highlighted the impact of steering gear ratios on driver confidence through complex entry phases. Szafnauer noted, Some drivers want a much slower steering rack.

As former F1 engineer Rob Smedley explained on the same program, driver preference regarding steering rack velocity heavily dictates corner entry precision. Smedley added that teams can adjust these parameters by analyzing onboard video footage of driver hand movements relative to wheel rotation. By refining these physical feedback loops and pairing them with the aerodynamic gains from the Azerbeidzjan update package, Verstappen regained the predictable platform required to extract maximum performance from the power unit.

Photo: GPFans

This victory also marks the first Grand Prix triumph for the Red Bull Ford Powertrains unit, validating the early-generation architecture of the new power unit regulations. With the aerodynamic limitations of the RB22 successfully addressed, Verstappen enters the subsequent rounds with a package fully capable of sustaining a championship defense. Verstappen, who has previously secured three world titles, is looking to build on this momentum following four second-place finishes earlier this season.

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