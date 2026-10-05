Girl with a Pearl Earring Returns to Mauritshuis After Japan Visit

Johannes Vermeer’s masterpiece Girl with a Pearl Earring has returned to the Mauritshuis in The Hague following a five-week exhibition in Osaka, Japan. According to reports from BNNVARA, the high-profile international loan sparked intense public fascination across Japan, characterized by massive queues and widespread merchandising, before culminating in “pearl rage”.

Painting Returns to Mauritshuis After Japan Exhibition

The iconic painting returned safely to its permanent home at the Mauritshuis in Den Haag after spending five weeks on display in Osaka, Japan.

The international loan generated massive public engagement, dubbed “pearl madness” by local media, alongside subsequent “pearl rage”.

The homecoming coincides with the media rollout of a new two-part documentary, Meisje met de parel – portret van een icoon, exploring the painting’s history and global cultural footprint.

The Historic Journey to Osaka and Global Fandom

The painting’s recent voyage to Japan placed the 17th-century canvas at the center of international attention. As detailed in coverage by AVROTROS, daily crowds formed endless lines outside the Osaka venue for a fleeting glimpse of the portrait. The exhibition featured prominently in the public square, inspiring Japanese visitors to adopt the visual motifs of the Dutch master’s subject while driving interest in the physical piece.

At the same time, the exhibition’s massive footprint triggered local friction. Coverage from BNNVARA highlighted how initial enthusiasm eventually morphed into “pearl rage”.

Photo: TVgids.nl

Documentary Examines Painting Lost for Two Centuries

The timing of the painting’s return aligns with fresh television programming examining its enduring mystique. The two-part documentary series focusing on the portrait will air on NPO 2, diving deep into the tumultuous history of a canvas that remained lost for centuries.

Historical records show that after Vermeer completed the work around 1665, it vanished for two hundred years. It resurfaced in the late 19th century in heavily soiled condition at a public auction, where a collector acquired it for 2 guilders. Only subsequent restoration efforts revealed Vermeer’s authentic signature, propelling the work toward its modern status as a global pop-culture touchstone.

Photo: Avrotros

Historical Milestone Year / Period Key Detail Creation c. 1665 Painted by Johannes Vermeer Rediscovery Late 19th Century Purchased at auction for 2 guilders Recent Exhibition Summer Featured in Osaka, Japan Return to Museum October 2026 Returned to the Mauritshuis in Den Haag

Novel and Film Cement Painting as Universal Icon

The painting’s journey from a forgotten auction lot to a universal icon owes much to modern literary and cinematic adaptations. As noted by AVROTROS Press, author Tracy Chevalier catalyzed a resurgence in the artwork’s visibility through her bestselling historical novel Girl with a Pearl Earring. The book’s subsequent 2003 cinematic adaptation, starring Scarlett Johansson, cemented the subject’s blue turban and luminous gaze into contemporary visual vocabulary.

Throughout the recent Japanese exhibition and subsequent return, conservators such as Abbie Vandivere—who spent thousands of hours examining the canvas—have continued shedding light on Vermeer’s technical methods. Alongside cultural historians like Andrew Graham-Dixon, contemporary experts continue to unpack why a simple 17th-century tronie continues to command global fascination across social media, literature, and fine art communities alike.