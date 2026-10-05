Flydubai Co-Pilot Attempted Terrorist Attack on Israeli Airport

The United Arab Emirates is leading an ongoing investigation into a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, classifying an attempted cockpit takeover last week as a terrorist attack, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Omani Co-Pilot Attempts to Crash Plane into Airport

Investigators report that the co-pilot likely acted alone in the attempt to crash the aircraft into Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport. The individual carried out the attack using a crash axe, an emergency tool designed for breaking through panels and doors during critical incidents. Following a violent altercation in the cockpit, the flight was diverted to Saudi Arabia. Israeli officials identified the co-pilot as a citizen of Oman.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that the pilot must have slipped through a security loophole, raising immediate concerns over how a pilot from a nation lacking diplomatic relations with Israel was permitted to fly in Israeli airspace. While passengers and the captain are receiving widespread praise for averting a catastrophic disaster, a broader national debate has surfaced regarding systemic government security failures.

Flydubai Terror Plot Unraveled: Chilling Confession Of Omani Co-Pilot Hamam Al-Hammami | News18

Supreme Court Hears Municipal Climate Liability Case

As aviation security faces intense scrutiny, the United States Supreme Court opened its new term today by hearing oral arguments in a significant climate change lawsuit. The city of Boulder, Colorado, is suing Suncor and Exxon Mobil, alleging that the fossil fuel companies systematically misled the public about the environmental harms of their products and caused costly climate disasters that drained municipal resources.

Energy companies maintain that climate change is an inherently global issue that must be addressed by the federal government, arguing that state courts lack jurisdiction over such sweeping matters. The high court is hearing the case with only eight justices following a surprising recusal last week by Justice Samuel Alito. While Alito holds no stock in Suncor or Exxon Mobil, his investments in other energy companies that could feel the ripple effects of the ruling prompted his withdrawal. NPR’s Carrie Johnson reports that this recusal substantially increases the risk of a tied decision, which would leave intact a lower Colorado Supreme Court ruling allowing the municipal lawsuit to proceed in state court.

Flydubai Co-Pilot Planned To Crash Plane Into Israel Airport In 9/11 Repeat

Brazil Presidential Race Heads to Runoff

In international politics, Brazil’s presidential election is officially advancing to a runoff vote later this month after a closely contested first round. Left-wing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will face right-wing Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of the country’s former far-right president. Bolsonaro secured a leading edge in the first round with approximately 47% of the vote, while Lula followed closely behind with 45%.

NPR’s Carrie Kahn reports that Lula faces a formidable challenge in closing the gap ahead of the runoff, needing to capture support from the millions of eligible voters who abstained from casting ballots, as well as persuading the 8% of voters who backed other candidates. Those minor candidates represented right and far-right platforms anticipated to align naturally with Bolsonaro. Many voters expressing disillusionment with the political establishment voiced deep apprehension regarding the conservative surge.