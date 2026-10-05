Aaron Sorkin Takes Aim at Mark Zuckerberg and Meta in ‘The Social Reckoning

Sony Pictures is taking a remarkably direct swipe at Meta with a targeted ad campaign for Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming drama The Social Reckoning, featuring the provocative tagline “Mark Zuckerberg Will Love The Social Reckoning” while running on Instagram and Facebook.

Sony Promotes Zuckerberg Drama Focusing on Facebook Divisiveness

Sony Pictures launched an aggressive promotional campaign for Sorkin’s film on Meta’s own platforms, mocking the tech giant’s political ad policies.

Jeremy Strong stars as Mark Zuckerberg in the upcoming drama, which arrives in theaters this Friday.

Writer-director Aaron Sorkin deliberately omitted modern political figures like Donald Trump from January 6 sequences to focus purely on Facebook’s role in the rise of divisiveness, extremism, and hyperpartisanship.

Jeremy Strong Transforms into a Method-Acting Villain

Sorkin’s screenplay dives headfirst into the fallout from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s 2021 document leaks, which were brought to light by Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz. Mikey Madison portrays Haugen in the film, delivering stark Senate testimony lines such as the company is “buying its profits with our health and safety,” as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. But the film’s most striking element is Jeremy Strong’s performance as a mature Zuckerberg. According to CBS News, Sorkin admitted that while his 2010 film The Social Network inadvertently cast Zuckerberg as a tragic hero in the public eye—a reading Jesse pointed out—this new project takes no prisoners. Strong plays Zuckerberg as a grown-up, still awkward but far more powerful.

Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin on Zuckerberg's reaction to new film 'The Social Reckoning'

Avoiding Political Distractions on the Road to the Midterms

While the film tackles high-stakes societal fractures including extreme polarization and the events of January 6, Sorkin made a deliberate creative choice to keep contemporary political figures out of the frame. In an interview with Politico, Sorkin explained that he told studio executive Tom Rothman unsolicited that the film’s riot sequences would feature no red hats or Donald Trump signage. Instead, the focus remains strictly on American flags, “Don’t Tread on Me” banners, and the structural role algorithms played in fueling hyperpartisanship. Sorkin rushed the production timeline specifically to land the film in theaters just ahead of the midterm elections, noting that he wanted to offer a timely reminder of these digital mechanics before public attention shifted.

Sony Uses Legal Vetting for High Risk Production

Bringing this story to the screen required extraordinary legal precautions. According to Vanity Fair, Sony hired an outside legal firm specifically to vet the script, leading to minor dialogue adjustments and character name changes to protect against potential pushback from Silicon Valley. Despite these corporate sensitivities, Sony executives embraced a high-risk marketing strategy, rolling out the inflammatory teaser ads. As The Sydney Morning Herald notes, Sorkin resisted returning to the subject for years out of fear of becoming “the writer of Jaws 2,” but the sheer magnitude of Haugen and Horwitz’s discoveries finally provided the narrative engine needed for this cinematic follow-up.

Photo: CBS News

Project Title Key Talent Central Subject Release Window The Social Network (2010) Jesse Eisenberg, Aaron Sorkin The founding era of Facebook October 2010 The Social Reckoning (2026) Jeremy Strong, Mikey Madison, Aaron Sorkin Frances Haugen leaks and algorithmic fallout October 2026

“Maybe we can’t handle the truth, and that the reason why so many people believe things that are flat-out untrue is that the lie is easier to believe.”