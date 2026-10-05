US Coast Guard Suspends Search for Medical Flight That Crashed Off Nantucket

The US Coast Guard suspended its search operations on Sunday for six people aboard a medical transport aircraft that crashed off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, following a drastic altitude drop from 23,500 to 11,000 feet just twenty minutes before its scheduled landing in Boston.

The aircraft, a Gulfstream G100 operated by the Canadian company Latitude Air Ambulance, disappeared from radar screens in the early hours of Saturday morning. EFE reported that the flight was transporting four Canadian citizens—including two pilots and two medical personnel—alongside two Bermudan passengers.

A Rapid Descent Over the North Atlantic

Data retrieved from FlightAware and highlighted by multiple outlets shows the medical flight plunging 12,500 feet in a matter of minutes as it approached the New England coastline. DW noted that the aircraft fell from 23,500 to 11,000 feet just twenty minutes prior to its intended 1:25 AM arrival at Boston Logan International Airport.

Local media recordings captured an air traffic controller asking the pilot if an emergency was being declared, though no clear response was received. DW added that radio logs indicated potential electrical issues while a storm moved across the flight path, raising the possibility that the crew was flying blind during the final moments over the Atlantic.

Photo: El Tiempo

Coast Guard Scours North Atlantic Waters

Following the disappearance, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a search and rescue alert. The US Coast Guard mobilized fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and maritime vessels to scour an expansive operational zone off Nantucket.

According to El Tiempo, search crews covered roughly 1,644 square miles of frigid North Atlantic waters. CNN confirmed that the overall search area eventually spanned approximately 7,150 kilometers over a two-day period under favorable Sunday weather conditions.

Coast Guard searches for 6 missing in Nantucket plane crash | FOX 5 News

Flight Detail Recorded Information Aircraft Type Gulfstream G100 (1996 build) Route L.F. Wade International Airport (Bermuda) to Boston Logan Occupants 6 total (4 Canadians, 2 Bermudians) Operator Latitude Air Ambulance Altitude Drop From 23,500 feet to 11,000 feet near Nantucket

Transition from Rescue to Recovery

After 66 hours of continuous searching, Coast Guard officials confirmed the location of a debris field belonging to the aircraft off the coast of Nantucket. Rear Admiral Matthew Lake, commander of the Coast Guard Northeast District, announced the difficult decision to suspend the active search.

“Suspender una búsqueda no es una decisión fácil,”

Latitude Air Ambulance subsequently issued a statement acknowledging the grim reality facing the loved ones of the crew and passengers aboard the flight, designated as Heartbeat 104.

Transport Canada and Bermudan officials have remained in close contact with United States authorities throughout the incident. Canadian Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon confirmed via social media that Ottawa monitored the situation closely, while Bermuda Prime Minister David Burt offered public condolences to the families affected by the tragedy.

Federal authorities and designated civil aviation agencies will coordinate a formal investigation into the mechanical and environmental factors that caused the Gulfstream G100 to plummet off the Massachusetts coast.

Coast Guard Suspends Search After 66 Hours