CNN Arabic says video of Houthi welcome in Al-Turbah is a fabrication

A viral 27-second video claiming to show residents of Taiz’s Al-Turbah city welcoming Houthi forces is a fabrication, according to a verification report by CNN Arabic. The footage, which gained significant traction on the platform X, actually dates back to September 22 and depicts scenes from the Houthi seizure of the strategic Red Sea port city of Al-Mukha. Analysts identified specific visual markers in the clip, including a storefront sign for “Al-Asad Pharmacy,” which geolocates to Al-Mukha, not the southern Taiz district of Al-Turbah.

Strategic Shifts and the Isolation of Taiz

The misinformation campaign surfaced as ground realities in Yemen shifted dramatically. On October 5, 2026, military sources confirmed that Houthi fighters secured control over Al-Turbah, a critical hub in southern Taiz. This area acts as a vital artery connecting Taiz to the provinces of Aden and Lahj via the Hayjat al-Abd road. The loss of this route effectively severs the primary transport corridor for government-held areas, deepening the isolation of Taiz city.

The tactical situation remains fluid and violent. Sources cited by Sky News Arabia indicated that Houthi forces infiltrated the region following the withdrawal of the “Tur al-Bahah Axis” forces—a faction linked to the Muslim Brotherhood—who reportedly retreated toward Aden. The Houthi advancement included the takeover of the Al-Samsarah and Al-Safiyah areas, alongside the strategic heights of Jurdud and Rasen. In a move to solidify their blockade, Houthi fighters reportedly used explosives to destroy a bridge near the “Najd al-Bard” area, rendering the Hayjat al-Abd road impassable for the second day.

Photo: مونت كارلو الدولية

Houthi Advances Force Thousands of Civilians to Flee

The escalating conflict has triggered a severe humanitarian crisis. According to Erem News, the recent push by Houthi militias toward the Al-Birin area and their capture of elevated positions like Mount Tamah have forced thousands of civilians to flee their homes. Displaced families, primarily women and children, have been observed moving away from the front lines as the fighting expands into the rural villages of the Hujariya region.

Casualties have mounted rapidly on both sides. Reports indicate that over 80 people have been killed in the latest cycle of clashes and airstrikes. While the internationally recognized Yemeni government announced a “Liberation Battle” to reclaim lost ground, the ground reality suggests a more defensive posture. The Saudi-led coalition has responded to the Houthi advances with intensified air operations, with Houthi-affiliated military sources claiming over 106 strikes across various provinces, including the capital, Sanaa, since the recent escalation began.

The Battle for Strategic Geography

The Houthi strategy appears focused on establishing a new territorial reality that bypasses traditional military front lines. By seizing the high ground and blocking supply routes, the group is attempting to render the government’s position in Taiz untenable. The capture of the residence of Sultan al-Barakani, the Speaker of the Yemeni Parliament, in his hometown of Wadi al-Barakani, serves as both a symbolic and tactical blow to the government’s influence in the district.

Photo: سكاي نيوز عربية

As the conflict widens, the focus has shifted toward the neighboring Lahj province. Observers note that the push into southern Taiz is intended to facilitate a broader maneuver toward the strategic mountains of Kahboub, which overlook the Bab al-Mandab Strait. This movement threatens to redraw the map of control in one of the most sensitive maritime chokepoints in the world.

The situation remains highly volatile, with government forces continuing to engage in localized counter-attacks in areas like Bani Omar and Sam’a. However, the destruction of infrastructure and the disruption of the main supply line to Aden have left the remaining government-aligned population in Taiz under significant pressure. As military maneuvers continue, the primary question remains whether government reinforcements can stabilize the front before the encirclement of the city becomes absolute.