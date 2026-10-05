Antik Unlocks Three Sports Channels for All TV Customers in October

During October, telecommunications operator Antik automatically unlocked three premium sports channels—Sport 1, Kanal1 Sport, and Kanal1 Xtra—for all digital and internet television subscribers at no additional cost, zive.aktuality.sk reported. The promotion requires no manual activation from customers and runs through the end of the month.

Operational Takeaways for Subscribers

Zero Action Required: Subscribers to Antik digital and internet TV services receive the channels automatically without changing plans or placing orders.

Subscribers to Antik digital and internet TV services receive the channels automatically without changing plans or placing orders. Broad Sports Lineup: The unlocked tier covers international soccer, EHF Champions League handball, PDC darts, motor racing, and combat sports.

The unlocked tier covers international soccer, EHF Champions League handball, PDC darts, motor racing, and combat sports. Competitive Parallel: Regional competitor SATRO simultaneously unlocked four distinct channels—Film+, BBC Earth, Folklorika, and SKVELÉ TV—for its base tier customers through October, according to fontech.startitup.sk, with the promotion beginning on October 1, 2026.

Unlocking International Sports Content

The core of the Antik promotion centers on three dedicated sports networks broadcasting in high definition. Sport 1 anchors the lineup with international soccer fixtures, EHF Champions League handball, tennis tournaments, and PDC darts. The channel also features motorsports coverage and European club magazines.

Kanal1 Sport broadens the soccer offering by broadcasting matches from the Dutch Eredivisie and the Portuguese Liga Portugal. Beyond soccer, the network schedules European handball and basketball competitions, automotive review segments, and combat sports events including boxing and mixed martial arts, zive.aktuality.sk noted. Kanal1 Sport Xtra complements this by airing simultaneous soccer fixtures alongside badminton, table tennis, and extreme sports programs.

Photo: fontech.startitup.sk

Divergent Strategies Among Regional Operators

While Antik focuses strictly on sports aggregation for its subscriber base, competing provider SATRO has chosen a mixed entertainment and documentary strategy for October. SATRO customers gain automatic access to Film+, BBC Earth, Folklorika, and SKVELÉ TV depending on their specific analog, digital, or touchTV tier, fontech.startitup.sk reported. Film+ focuses on a classic television film selection. BBC Earth concentrates on documentary programming, relying on wildlife, nature, human anatomy, and science content. Folklorika centers on Slovak folklore, folk music, traditions, and culture, appearing as a third channel tip in SATROdigital MINI. SKVELÉ TV operates as an entertainment channel, also offered as a third channel tip in touchTV MINI.

Operator Promotion Period Unlocked Channels Target Content Antik October 1 – October 31 Sport 1, Kanal1 Sport, Kanal1 Xtra Live sports, soccer leagues, combat sports, darts SATRO October 1 – October 31 Film+, BBC Earth, Folklorika, SKVELÉ TV Films, nature documentaries, traditional culture, entertainment

What Happens When October Ends

Both operators have structured their autumn promotions as temporary viewing windows rather than permanent tier upgrades. When November begins, all unlocked channels will revert to their original subscription requirements across respective digital, internet, and analog packages.