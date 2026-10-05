Best U.S. Cities for Women in Tech: San Jose Ranks No. 1

San Jose claims the top spot for women in the technology sector, according to an evaluation of 50 major U.S. cities published by SmartAsset. Despite women making up nearly half of the total American workforce, they account for just 22.6 percent of high-tech professionals nationwide, making local labor market dynamics critical for career advancement and earning potential.

SmartAsset evaluated fifty large American cities using four specific metrics: the gender pay gap in tech, women’s share of the local tech workforce, overall tech employment concentration, and median earnings adjusted for regional purchasing power. The resulting data highlights stark geographical contrasts in how different metropolitan areas support female technology professionals.

San Jose Leads Overall Despite Persistent Pay Disparity

In San Jose, more than one in 10 workers are employed in the tech sector, establishing the region as the No. 1 city in the study. Women comprise 27.2 percent of these tech workers, totaling 15,642 professionals. Unadjusted median earnings for women in San Jose reach $167,223, which adjusts to $143,918 when accounting for local price differences. However, a significant wage gap remains: female tech workers in the area earn 80.6 percent of what their male counterparts make.

Seattle follows closely at No. 2, where women represent 24.8 percent of a heavily concentrated tech workforce. Female tech employees in Seattle earn an adjusted median income of $130,187, with earnings reaching 81.0 percent of men’s salaries. San Francisco ranks third, boasting 12,743 women in tech with an adjusted median salary of $135,887, though it records a slightly wider pay gap at 79.6 percent.

Atlanta and Baltimore Rank as Major Tech Hubs

Outside of the West Coast, Atlanta emerges as a major contender, ranking No. 4 overall. Approximately 6.5 percent of Atlanta’s labor force works in technology at companies such as Calendly, Cox Enterprises, and Equifax. Women make up 28.8 percent of those positions, and female median earnings reach 87.5 percent of men’s earnings.

Baltimore claims the No. 5 spot, featuring a concentration of women within its local tech workforce among the top-ranked cities at 34.7 percent. Baltimore exhibits a narrow pay disparity among leading hubs, with women’s earnings reaching 92.7 percent of men's, translating to an adjusted median income of $96,056.

Detroit Leads in Female Tech Workforce Share

Detroit records the largest share of women in tech in the study, with nearly four in 10 tech workers, or 39.7 percent, being women. The city stands out as a top-ranking location outside the West Coast.

Conversely, Bakersfield, California, presents a more challenging environment for female tech professionals. While just 1.9 percent of its workforce is employed in technology—largely within local IT firms and tech roles at non-tech companies—women in Bakersfield experience the largest pay disparity in the study, earning 65.5 percent as much as men. SmartAsset notes that because Bakersfield maintains a relatively small sample of women in tech, these specific pay comparisons may be less precise than those in other markets.