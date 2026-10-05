Tanmay Baloda takes six wickets as India trail Australia U19

Left-arm spinner Tanmay Baloda claimed six wickets for 32 runs to bundle Australia Under-19 out for 174 on the first day of the second Youth Test in Ahmedabad, before the visitors responded by reducing India Under-19 to 38 for 2 by stumps.

Early Breakthroughs and Baloda’s Spin Domination in Ahmedabad

After asking Australia to bat first, India’s new-ball attack struck rapidly in the opening exchanges. Priyanshu Singh removed Australia captain Matthew Lough in the second over, while Mohit Ulva accounted for opening partner Hayden Barbulovic caught behind in the fifth. Neel Patel and Eli Brain mounted a brief resistance, holding the crease for 12 overs before Baloda entered the attack. Baloda trapped Brain leg-before-wicket and followed up by having Neel stumped in his subsequent over.

Right-arm quick Aayan Akram added to the pressure by inducing an edge from Blake Cattle, and Baloda returned to dismiss Zed Hollick, leaving the visitors struggling at six wickets down inside the 21st over. Wicketkeeper-batter Charlie Henderson and No. 8 batter Jacob Pietz engineered a recovery via a 70-run partnership. Baloda broke that stand by bowling Pietz for 26, Akram removed Henderson soon after, and Baloda wrapped up the tail to complete his six-wicket haul.

India Lose Two Early Wickets Before Stumps

Faced with a total of 174, India experienced a cautious start to their first-innings reply. Lakshya Raichandani, whose double-century secured victory in the first Youth Test, lasted 22 balls for just 1 run before being caught behind off fast bowler Thomas Vaseo in the seventh over. Legspinner Spencer Green, deployed as first change for Australia, then trapped Sagar Virk lbw.

No. 3 batter Kushagra Ojha and captain Yashbardhan Chauhan successfully played through the remaining overs until stumps. Ojha finished the day unbeaten on 13 from 28 deliveries, alongside Chauhan on 7 from 11, leaving India trailing by 136 runs heading into the second day.

Team First-Innings Score Key Contributors Primary Bowlers Australia Under-19 174 all out Henderson (37), Neel (31), Pietz (26) Baloda (6-32), Akram (2-45) India Under-19 38 for 2 Ojha (13*), Virk (16), Chauhan (7*) Vaseo (1-8), Green (1-12)

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