Yann LeCun, Turing Prize winner, warned university researchers at ETH Zurich that they should avoid working with large language models, no.martincid.com reported. Speaking on May 29 during a lecture titled World Models: Enabling the Next AI Revolution at the Frontiers of Embodied AI series, LeCun argued that academic labs lack the immense computational budgets required to make meaningful progress in LLMs.

The core of LeCun’s warning rests on simple economics rather than technical impossibility. Training large language models demands massive data clusters that only a tiny handful of technology corporations can afford to finance. A doctoral student cannot compete or contribute in a race that is dictated strictly by multi-million-dollar hardware expenditures. LeCun previously raised this same point at VivaTech in Paris in 2024, telling students eager to build next-generation artificial intelligence that language models were already entirely in the hands of major enterprises. The financial barrier renders academic experimentation on massive foundational architectures practically obsolete.

Alternative Architectures for Academic Labs

Instead of generative models and text prediction, LeCun urged academic scientists to focus their research on architectures that require moderate hardware where university laboratories still maintain an advantage. His recommended list for researchers includes joint embedding architectures instead of generative models, energy-based models over probabilistic methods, and regularized approaches rather than contrastive methods. He also advocated for model predictive control over reinforcement learning, suggesting reinforcement learning should be reserved solely for correcting plans when the physical world deviates from predictions. These alternative frameworks allow independent researchers to test hypotheses without needing warehouse-sized datacenters.

The Rise of World Models and Commercial Realities

LeCun’s broader rejection of generation by predicting the next word or pixel places him at odds with significant portions of the physical AI industry. AMD agreed to acquire Fei-Fei Li’s World Labs in an all-stock transaction valued at roughly around 8,2 milliarder dollar, a move described by The Register as a hedge against LLMs becoming a technological dead end. NVIDIA continues to develop Cosmos 3 as a generative world model, while Physical Intelligence builds robot control frameworks on top of vision and language models. Meanwhile, LeCun serves as executive chair of AMI Labs in Paris, which raised 1,03 milliarder dollar in March at a 3,5 milliarder dollar valuation to build world models as an alternative to LLMs, scaling up teams across Paris, New York, Montreal, and Singapore.