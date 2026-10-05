Lionel Messi joins Argentina camp ahead of historic international farewell against Benin

Lionel Messi returns to Buenos Aires for a ceremonial international farewell match against Benin at the Estadio Monumental on October 6, 2026. The 39-year-old forward arrives following an international career that includes the 2022 World Cup, drawing massive public demand and a special tribute organized by the Argentine Football Association.

The build-up to the fixture has drawn extraordinary public attention in Buenos Aires. Commentator Ariel Senosiain noted that more than half a million people attempted to buy tickets online, a demand far exceeding the 85,000 capacity of River Plate’s ground. To manage the massive crowds, the Argentine Football Association set up a dedicated fan zone named Gracias, Leo near the venue to welcome supporters starting midday on match day.

Arrival at Ezeiza and Squad Preparations for Benin

Messi reported to the team’s Ezeiza training base on Sunday to begin preparations for his final appearance in the blue and white shirt. Lionel Scaloni’s squad reunited with their skipper following strong results in recent friendlies, having defeated Bolivia 4-0 and routed Burkina Faso 7-0. Sunday evening’s opening workout wrapped up with a traditional squad asado.

Photo: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

The visiting side, Benin, ranks 93rd in the FIFA men’s world rankings. According to the match schedule against Benin, the fixture concludes a three-game home stand for the South American champions. Members of the 2022 World Cup-winning squad and their families received invitations to join the farewell ceremony, alongside figures from Argentina’s emerging generation. Giovani Lo Celso, Rodrigo De Paul, and Nicolas Otamendi are expected to play alongside the Argentina captain, while Leandro Paredes will attend from the stands despite serving a 10-match FIFA suspension following the 2026 World Cup final. However, two members of the 2022 squad, Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina, will miss the occasion because AS Roma blocked the pair from travelling.

Messi Expresses Concerns over Commercializing His Legacy

While the fixture celebrates a storied career, the event itself generated initial friction. Reports indicated that Messi was reluctant to agree to a last farewell over concerns that the federation viewed the night as a chance to commercialize his legacy.

“We made the decision to invite the best player in the world, the symbol of our national team, our captain, Lionel Andres Messi, so that he can have the farewell he truly deserves on October 6 here in Argentina.” Claudio Tapia, AFA President

AFA president Claudio Tapia defended the federation’s choice to organize the tribute. Meanwhile, Benin agreed to participate for free in the exhibition, content with featuring in a historic photograph.

Lionel Messi Farewell: Argentina vs Benin | Messi’s Final Match At Monumental

Reflecting on a Historic International Legacy

The forward enters his final international appearance holding a national record of 125 goals in 207 caps. His international career features four major senior titles: the 2022 World Cup, two Copa America titles, and the Finalissima. His tally also includes 68 international assists. Out of his total goals, 71 have come in competitive tournament play at a rate of 56.8% and 0.49 goals per competitive cap. During his career, he has registered 11 hat-tricks for Argentina.

Teammates praised the humility that defined his tenure with the national team. Defender Cristian Romero recalled how Messi ensured he never placed himself above the squad, pointing toward his teammates during stadium ovations rather than taking individual credit.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Looking Ahead to Inter Miami and a New Generation

For coach Lionel Scaloni, the evening marks both a poignant goodbye and the formal dawn of a new cycle. Scaloni shifts focus entirely to bedding in younger talents to fill the void left by the captain’s retirement. Argentina will step onto the pitch wearing a bespoke one-off kit featuring the Sun of May and laurel branches around the famous number 10.

Once the full-time whistle sounds in Buenos Aires, Messi turns his attention back to club football with Inter Miami, where he remains under contract through the end of the 2028 Major League Soccer campaign.