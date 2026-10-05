Montella fights for his Turkey future ahead of the Italy clash

Vincenzo Montella Defiant Ahead of Bologna Clash

Turkey national football team manager Vincenzo Montella is facing mounting pressure ahead of an upcoming Nations League fixture at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in Bologna, with his future under intense scrutiny following three defeats in the tournament. Despite rumors surrounding a potential dismissal before the match, the Italian coach has made it clear he has no intention of resigning, expressing frustration over what he termed illogical criticism directed at his squad.

Speaking to reporters in the build-up to the return fixture, Montella addressed his job security with calm determination. The manager acknowledged the volatile nature of football management while emphasizing his dedication to the team. He pointed to his achievement of guiding Turkey into League A of the Nations League for the first time in Turkey’s history as evidence of his progress.

Inside the Manager’s Defense

“This moment I am facing with motivation and determination. I always give my all, with dedication, concentration, desire to win and will. I have a clean heart and of this I am proud,” Montella stated. He added, “I am also confident because having white hair, I know the dynamics of football. I don’t talk about the future and I don’t think about the worst. I am serene.”

Vincenzo Montella & Ozan Kabak Pre-Match Press Conference | Italy vs. Turkey

A central theme of Montella’s remarks was the psychological well-being of his players. The coach argued that external attacks negatively impact the team’s on-field performance due to the emotional nature of his squad. He urged for a calmer environment around the national setup.

Weighing Statistics Against Results

“I know the dynamics of football and I accept them. Illogical criticism, on the other hand, bothers me… For the first time in Turkey’s history we are participating in League A of the Nations League and I am the only coach who has brought Turkey into this series,” Montella said. Highlighting a previous match against Belgium, he noted statistical dominance to illustrate his team’s competitiveness, pointing out that Turkey entered the Belgian penalty area 42 times compared to 26 entries by their opponents.

Turkey, Montella: "Illogical criticism hurts me. The future? I don't want to think about the worst"

The manager maintained that apart from a difficult first half against Italy, his team has competed effectively. He emphasized that the objective extends beyond merely playing on par with others, stressing a strong desire to secure victories.

Preparing the Crescent-Stars for the Dall’Ara Test

As preparations finalize for the match at the Dall’Ara, Montella acknowledged that the team will once again be missing important elements. Nonetheless, the Italian tactician reiterated his confidence in the squad’s ability to bounce back and pursue a victory away from home.

The upcoming fixture represents a critical test for Montella’s tenure as he attempts to steer the Crescent-Stars through a challenging period in League A competition.