Devon Levi secures starting opportunity with Edmonton Oilers

Following an off-season acquisition from the Buffalo Sabres and an injury to veteran Frederik Andersen, 24-year-old goaltender Devon Levi has secured an unexpected starting opportunity with the Edmonton Oilers. Levi stopped 19 of 20 shots in a 3-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place, stepping into a suddenly depleted crease.

Levi Seeks Starter Role as Injuries Shift Depth Chart

Depth Chart Shift: With Frederik Andersen sidelined due to an off-season injury and Tristan Jarry sharing early reps, Levi now has an unfiltered runway to prove his worth as an NHL-caliber starter.

The Road from Rochester to the Rogers Place Crease

Devon Levi did not take a traditional path to the Alberta capital. Acquired from Buffalo on July 1, the Montreal native spent the majority of the past two campaigns developing in the American Hockey League with Rochester. During the 2025-26 AHL season, he logged 52 appearances, posting a 23-20-9 record, a 2.83 goals-against average, and a .904 save percentage. Originally selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers, Levi earned best goaltender honors at the 2021 World Junior Championship before being traded to Buffalo later that summer.

The Edmonton front office initially designed a three-goalie rotation entering the campaign, featuring Tristan Jarry alongside the newly signed Frederik Andersen, who arrived after capturing a Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes. But when Andersen suffered an injury over the summer, the organizational blueprint shifted overnight. Levi was thrust into the spotlight, making his first NHL appearance since January 20, 2025, in a chaotic 9-7 victory over the Vancouver Canucks where he surrendered four goals in the third period.

Defensive Stabilization Against Seattle

“Personally, I left that game against Vancouver feeling like I’d won. We turn the page and move on to the next day,” Levi noted regarding his rocky return. “Nothing changes. It’s not easy, but I’ve been through much tougher times in the past.”

Ahead of the Seattle fixture, Edmonton’s defensive zone coverage remained a glaring concern. The Oilers surrendered six goals in an overtime loss to Vancouver on opening night before looking entirely disorganized during the third-period collapse two nights later. Against the Kraken, however, the skaters in front of Levi limited high-grade opportunities.

Opponent Result Shots Faced Saves Vancouver Canucks W, 9-7 20 15 Seattle Kraken In, 3-1 20 19

Levi preserved the lead in the third frame by denying Jordan Eberle with a spectacular glove grab at 7:38, a sequence verified by video review. Forward Leon Draisaitl acknowledged the team’s defensive improvement post-game.

“He was fantastic, he made some really big saves at crucial moments to keep us in the game,” Draisaitl said of his netminder. “He was sensational tonight. It’s a two-way street. When you give up breakaways and attacking overloads, your goalie can’t stop them all.”

Addressing the Crease Uncertainty in Alberta

Head coach Mike Babcock injected humor into his post-game media availability, referencing the defensive collapse earlier in the week by declaring they avoided giving up a touchdown. Yet, Babcock offered genuine praise for his young goaltender’s mental resilience following a turbulent debut week with a new organization.

With Frederik Andersen working closely behind the scenes—sharing veteran insights with the 24-year-old—Levi possesses an invaluable resource inside the locker room. Whether the former seventh-round pick can permanently seize the starter’s mantle or if the crease reverts to a multi-goalie committee once health returns remains the defining question for Edmonton’s early-season trajectory.

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