Buying a Home as an Unmarried Couple: Mortgage Risks and Legal Tips

When unmarried couples apply for a joint mortgage, German banks assess their financial stability much more critically than married couples because legal protections like mandatory equalization, maintenance obligations, and statutory inheritance rights do not apply auf Kredithelden.de. While unmarried partners can jointly apply for a construction financing loan and both are entered as borrowers who face joint and several liability—meaning each owes the full amount—banks scrutinize the economic intertwining more strictly due to the lack of a legal framework in the event of a separation.

Land Register Options Determine Property Rights for Couples

When purchasing a house as an unmarried couple, decisions must be made regarding who is entered into the land register, as rights to the property belong to whoever is listed regardless of actual monetary contributions auf Sparkasse.de. Three variations exist: both registered at 50 percent as co-owners, unequal shares designated as fractional ownership, or only one partner listed as sole owner auf Kredithelden.de. For banks, the 50/50 option is the clearest because both incomes are fully considered, whereas unequal shares can prompt separate credit assessments or restrict calculations to just the main borrower’s income auf Kredithelden.de. Alternatively, couples can found a Civil Law Partnership (GbR) to enter both the entity and the parties into the land register auf Sparkasse.de.

Partnership Contracts Provide Legal Certainty During Separations

Because unmarried couples lack a statutory framework for property division upon separation—often leading to partition sales that result in significant losses—a well-thought-out partnership contract provides legal certainty auf Kredithelden.de. A partnership agreement is a private law contract that can regulate ownership ratios, financial obligations, contributions of equity, and how the property or sale proceeds are handled if the relationship ends auf Sparkasse.de. Although not legally required to be notarized, notarial certification is recommended to add binding authority and reduce contestability, with some banks explicitly requesting such agreements during consultations for larger loan amounts auf Kredithelden.de.