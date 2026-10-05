University of Minnesota EOT Provides Discrimination Support and Title IX Contacts

The Equal Employment and Title IX office at the University of Minnesota provides a framework for students and employees seeking guidance, resolution, and reporting channels for discrimination concerns. Operating across the institution, the office addresses complaints related to discrimination while actively working to avoid and resolve conflicts of interest arising from personal relationships and nepotism.

As mandated under federal Title IX regulations, the institution maintains a policy prohibiting sex-based discrimination across all educational programs, campus activities, admissions procedures, and employment practices. Individuals seeking clarity on how these regulations apply can contact designated campus coordinators or reach out directly to the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights.

Campus Coordinators and Reporting Channels

To streamline support for distinct campus populations, administrative oversight is divided. Students managing campus life or seeking consultations can turn to Heidi Anderson-Isaacson, Vice Chancellor for Student Life, who serves as the designated Title IX Coordinator for students at the University of Minnesota Rochester campus. Faculty and staff members requiring assistance can contact Nicole Smith, Senior Director of Employee Engagement, Development and Wellbeing, who serves as the Title IX Coordinator for staff and faculty.

Comprehensive guidelines detailing institutional policies, formal reporting mechanisms, and procedural responses are publicly accessible via the Equal Employment and Title IX website. These digital resources outline the specific steps required to file formal complaints regarding sexual harassment, gender-based harassment, sexual assault, stalking, or relationship violence, alongside the formal administrative processes used to respond to reports and formal complaints.

Office Resolves Discrimination Concerns and Conflicts of Interest

Beyond addressing formal grievances, the office functions as a consultative body for problem-solving concerns related to discrimination. Staff and students can initiate discussions regarding discrimination or seek advice on institutional standards of conduct before formal disputes escalate.

The office also works to avoid and resolve conflicts of interest regarding nepotism and personal relationships to preserve institutional integrity. By identifying potential conflicts of interest, the unit assists in maintaining fairness and transparency.