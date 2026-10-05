Austrian Churches Bless Hundreds of Students Starting Final School Year

Hundreds of graduating students in Carinthia and Upper Austria have begun their final academic year with ecumenical services and church blessings, kathpress reported last week, focusing on resilience against performance pressure.

Ecumenical Gatherings in Maria Saal and Linz

In Carinthia, approximately 600 students from general and vocational secondary schools gathered at the Maria Saal pilgrimage church for an ecumenical word service. Meanwhile, 800 young people in Linz participated in the SpiriTRAIL urban rally across the city center before attending an ecumenical blessing ceremony at the Mariendom.

The traditional Carinthian pilgrimage was celebrated by Catholic Diocesan Bishop Josef Marketz and Protestant Pastor Regina Leimer. Addressing the gathered teenagers, Marketz emphasized that while the Matura exams mark an important milestone, they should not become the sole measure of a person’s worth.

“You are more than your grades that you will get at the Matura, you are more than the performance that you will deliver,” Marketz told the students, encouraging them to view themselves as blessed and to use their knowledge to benefit others.

Pastor Leimer, representing Superintendent Andrea Mattioli, described the transition phase as a moment when even those typically distant from faith seek refuge in blessings. She noted that while blessings do not substitute for studying, they provide inner strength and resilience for upcoming challenges.

The SpiriTRAIL and Symbolic Blessings in Linz

In Linz, more than 800 students visited the SpiriTRAIL stations to reflect on their school years, personal hurdles, and future aspirations. The event culminated in a service led by Catholic Bishop Manfred Scheuer, Protestant Superintendent Gerold Lehner, and Sibille Schöntauf, youth officer for the Protestant Church in Upper Austria.

Participants placed symbolic findings from their academic journeys in the altar area. In return, they received blessing bags containing stress balls, dextrose tablets, and inspirational cards.

Bishop Scheuer highlighted the dual nature of blessings, pointing backward to reconcile with past school experiences and forward into an uncertain future. Superintendent Lehner urged students to maintain trust in God, drawing on his own experience with a severe cancer diagnosis to illustrate how faith catches individuals even through failure.

The organizational framework for the Carinthian event involved the Episcopal School Office of the Diocese of Gurk working alongside the Education Directorate for Carinthia.