Who is Dominique Etchebest, the Wife of Philippe Etchebest?

French chef Philippe Etchebest has shared rare details of his 30-year relationship with his wife and business partner, Dominique, revealing that she proposed to him and drove 95 percent of the adoption process for their son, Oscar-Louis. The couple first met in 1994 at his father’s butcher shop in the Bordeaux region before marrying in 1998.

Philippe and Dominique Etchebest Married and Adopted a Son

Philippe and Dominique Etchebest crossed paths in 1994 inside his father’s butchery in the Bordeaux area.

Dominique proposed to the television chef after four years of dating, leading to their 1998 wedding.

The couple adopted their son Oscar-Louis from Mexico in 2005 following a five-year administrative procedure.

Meeting in the Bordeaux Region

Long before becoming a recognizable fixture on French television screens through programs like Top Chef and Cauchemar en cuisine, Philippe Etchebest crossed paths with Dominique in 1994. The initial encounter took place inside a butcher shop owned by Philippe’s father in the Bordeaux region. Seeking to catch her attention after learning from an acquaintance about her affinity for chocolate, the future culinary judge spent hours crafting handcrafted chocolate roses.

En Aparté

Their first official date departed sharply from haute cuisine expectations. The chef invited her to grab a coffee at a local McDonald’s rather than sitting down for a traditional dinner. That initial meeting laid the foundation for an enduring personal and professional partnership that has spanned more than three decades.

Building a Family Through Adoption

After four years together, Dominique proposed to Philippe in 1998. While the couple shared a long-standing desire to become parents, they faced biological hurdles that prevented them from having children naturally. Dominique suggested pursuing adoption, an option that Philippe initially approached with hesitation before fully committing to the journey.

Clique

The administrative process proved to be an extensive undertaking lasting nearly five years. In 2005, the couple traveled to Mexico, where they met Oscar-Louis, a fifteen-month-old boy. Philippe recalled the immediate emotional shift upon holding the child for the first time, which erased his remaining doubts. Bureaucratic procedures extended their stay from an intended ten days to six weeks, during which the family of three resided in a compact twelve-square-meter room while finalizing paperwork.

Reflecting on the grueling adoption timeline, Philippe acknowledged Dominique’s driving force behind the endeavor. During a 2025 appearance on the television program Clique, he noted that his wife handled the vast majority of the procedural workload. Beyond family life, Dominique maintains a behind-the-scenes role as the general director of his restaurant group, acting as a key advisor and business partner.