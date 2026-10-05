Guadalajara Airport Growth: Passenger Traffic and New Routes Rise

The Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla International Airport in Guadalajara has solidified its standing as Mexico’s third busiest aviation hub and a vital anchor for regional connectivity, handling an average of 53 mil passengers daily. Operated by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, the terminal recorded a 10.5% surge in passenger traffic last August, pushing total volume closer to the company’s projection of surpassing 20 million travelers this year.

Operating approximately 450 daily flights, the terminal functions as a critical economic barometer for the state of Jalisco and the wider region. Despite a complex international economic climate and ongoing geopolitical headwinds, the facility continues to expand its footprint. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico reported that between January and August, the airport handled 12 millones 873 mil passengers, representing a 4.8% increase over the same period in 2025.

Cryshtian Amador Lizardi, director of the Guadalajara airport, noted that the facility's historical trajectory and recent operational achievements reflect strong underlying demand. Last year, the terminal received recognition from Airports Council International for excellence within the 15 to 25 million annual passenger category in Latin America. Amador Lizardi emphasized that inbound and outbound passenger volumes offer a reliable measurement of regional economic vitality.

Guadalajara Airport Expands Direct Routes to New York and Paris

The airport currently connects passengers directly to 66 domestic and international destinations through 12 passenger carriers. Recent network enhancements include five new frequencies operated by Volaris, alongside Aeroméxico launching direct routes from Guadalajara to New York and Paris. The introduction of the Paris connection establishes a second direct European gateway for the terminal, complementing the existing direct service to Madrid.

Network expansion extends across North America, building on the launch of more than a dozen routes introduced over the previous year. These additions featured key U.S. markets such as Oakland, Dallas/Fort Worth, Las Vegas, and San Antonio, alongside Canadian connections in Toronto, Montreal, and Calgary. Domestic additions also integrated destinations including Mexicali, Ciudad Obregón, and Puerto Escondido into the regional schedule.

Metric Current Volume / Target Comparison / Context Daily Passenger Average 53 mil travelers Reflects consistent daily operational throughput Daily Flight Operations ~450 operations Maintains position as Mexico’s second largest cargo hub August Traffic Growth un millón 785 mil 500 passengers 10.5% increase compared to August of the previous year Year-to-Date Volume (Jan-Aug) 12 millones 873 mil passengers 4.8% rise over the 12 millones 279 mil travelers recorded by August 2025 Projected Annual Total >20 million passengers Up from the 18 millones 696 mil passengers registered at the close of 2025

Airport Prepares for Winter Passenger Surges

As the aviation sector transitions into the final quarter of the year, airport leadership anticipates further traffic acceleration driven by seasonal travel patterns. Historically, the winter months generate substantial passenger surges across the terminal. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico coordinates operations alongside industry stakeholders to manage capacity across the facility’s two active runways and two passenger terminals.

Located 16 kilometers from downtown Guadalajara and positioned adjacent to a major industrial corridor in Jalisco, the airport balances passenger travel with significant freight operations. Maintaining efficient logistics infrastructure remains essential for regional supply chains, reinforcing the terminal’s status as Mexico’s second busiest hub for air cargo.