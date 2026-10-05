BTS Tops October Ad Model Brand Reputation Rankings

The global pop group BTS claimed the top spot in the October 2026 advertising model brand reputation rankings, according to an analysis released by the Korea Business Research Institute. Scoring a brand reputation index of 4,009,253, the group saw a 1.96 percent increase from the previous month, driven by strong consumer interest and high positivity ratings.

The October Brand Rankings At a Glance

BTS Leads the Field: The group secured first place with over 4 million points, bolstered by keywords like “ARMY,” “ARIRANG,” and “ambassador.”

The group secured first place with over 4 million points, bolstered by keywords like “ARMY,” “ARIRANG,” and “ambassador.” RESCENE Climbs to Second: The girl group continued its strong momentum, capturing second place with a brand reputation index of 3,716,679.

The girl group continued its strong momentum, capturing second place with a brand reputation index of 3,716,679. Diverse Industry Representation: Lim Young-woong, IVE, and Kim Do-young rounded out the top five, reflecting broad engagement.

BTS Retains Market Dominance With High Positive Consumer Sentiment

According to data evaluated by the Korean Business Research Institute from September 5 to October 5, BTS maintained its grip on the top tier of commercial influence. Gu Chang-hwan, director of the institute, noted that the group’s keyword analysis highlighted terms such as “power of influence,” “fan loyalty,” and “highly influential.” Furthermore, the positivity-negativity analysis for the group registered a notable 93.85 percent positive reaction score among consumers.

The institute evaluates star power by tracking participation, communication, media, and social values through big data analytics. For October, the total scale of advertising model brand big data reached 36,412,268 points, marking a 4.29 percent increase compared to the previous month’s volume.

Photo: starnewskorea.com

Girl Group RESCENE and Lim Young-woong Hold Firm in the Top Three

While BTS captured the number one position, girl group RESCENE secured second place with a brand reputation index of 3,716,679, representing an 8.42 percent rise from their previous month’s score.

Meanwhile, Lim Young-woong placed third with a brand reputation index of 1,519,748 for October. Although experiencing a slight adjustment in index points compared to prior tracking periods, Lim remains a fixture at the upper echelon of Korean celebrity brand value.

Photo: 매일경제

Top Advertising Models for October 2026

Rank Name / Group Brand Reputation Index 1 BTS 4,009,253 2 RESCENE 3,716,679 3 Lim Young-woong 1,519,748 4 IVE 1,246,560 5 Kim Do Yeong 1,082,144

Expanding Influence Across IVE, Kim Do Yeong, and the Top 30

Rounding out the upper tier of the October index, group IVE rose to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,246,560. Kim Do Yeong rounded out the top five with a score of 1,082,144, marking a substantial 23.44 percent increase from the previous month.

The broader top 30 list captures a diverse cross-section of South Korea’s entertainment and sports industries. Figures—including Go Youn Jung, BLACKPINK, Shin Min Ah, Son Heung Min, Heo Nam Jun, Yu Jae Seok, Gong Yoo, Lee Jung Jae, Park Ji Hoon, Seo Kang Jun, Lee Byung Hun, Faker, Kim Hye Yoon, Seongri, Kim Hye Soo, Kim Woo Bin, Yoon Kyung Ho, Ryu Hyun Jin, Jun Ji Hyun, Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona, Park Bo Gum, Byeon Woo Seok, Park Ji Hyeon, Jang Han Byul, and Kim You Jung—demonstrate how consumer attention shifts dynamically across multiple entertainment verticals month over month.