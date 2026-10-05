South Korea’s Saudi Crude Oil Imports Drop Below 30% for First Time Since 2021

South Korea’s reliance on Saudi Arabian crude oil dropped below 30% for the first time in five years during the first eight months of 2026, driven by prolonged Middle Eastern geopolitical conflicts and domestic supply chain diversification. According to data released by the Korea Petroleum Association and Korea National Oil Corporation, cumulative imports from Saudi Arabia stood at 29.9% through August.

Strategic Shifts in South Korea’s Crude Supply Chain

Milestone Drop: Cumulative Saudi crude imports fell to 29.9% through August 2026, slipping beneath the 30% threshold for the first year since 2021.

Cumulative Saudi crude imports fell to 29.9% through August 2026, slipping beneath the 30% threshold for the first year since 2021. Americas Surge: Driven by refinery diversification, Americas crude imports hit a record 26.7% over the same period, keeping U.S. imports above 20% consistently.

Driven by refinery diversification, Americas crude imports hit a record 26.7% over the same period, keeping U.S. imports above 20% consistently. Middle Eastern Share: Overall reliance on Middle Eastern crude slumped to 61.8%, marking one of the lowest regional dependencies recorded in decades as maritime choke points remain vulnerable.

Geopolitical Pressures Reshape Refinery Inputs

As reported by donga.com, the shifting import ratios reflect a structural adjustment by domestic refiners seeking to mitigate escalating risks across traditional maritime transit routes. The disruption began when conflict in the Middle East closed the Strait of Hormuz. Subsequently, Houthi militant attacks in the Red Sea disrupted alternative shipping corridors, forcing a reduction in actual export volumes leaving Saudi terminals.

The broader Middle Eastern share of South Korea’s total imports fell to 61.8% between January and August. This figure represents the fourth-lowest regional reliance in modern history, tracking near historical lows last seen during the mid-1980s and the pandemic-disrupted energy markets of 2021.

Photo: newstown.co.kr

American Crude Fills the Middle Eastern Void

To offset shrinking shipments from traditional suppliers, South Korean refiners increased intake from the Americas, Africa, and Asia. U.S. crude alone accounted for 20.12% of total imports through August, maintaining a pace established earlier in the spring when cumulative figures for January to April first breached the 20% barrier.

Regional breakdown data compiled across industry reports shows that Asian and African suppliers also captured increased market share. African crude imports rose to 5.6% of the total up from 2.2% the previous year, while Asian supplies ticked upward to 5.9% compared to 5.0% previously.

US Crude Holds Over 20% Market Share as South Korea Rebalances Energy Imports.

Region / Country 2026 Import Share (Jan–Aug) Prior Period Share Saudi Arabia 29.90% 30.91% (Jan–Jul 2026) Middle East (Total) 61.8% 59.8% (2021 Low) Americas (Total) 26.7% Record High United States 20.12% 20.7% (Jan–Apr 2026) Africa 5.6% 2.2% (Prior Year)

Government Expands Reserves to Bolster National Resource Security

Public sector initiatives have run parallel to private sector purchasing decisions. Broadcast coverage by Yonhap News TV outlined government measures designed to bolster national resource security, including the expansion of petroleum reserve facilities aimed at holding 2천만 배럴 by 2030, alongside freight cost subsidies and tariff administration incentives for refiners importing non-Middle Eastern crude.

Industry insiders emphasize that these structural adjustments are no longer temporary tactical plays. With ongoing conflict threatening critical energy infrastructure—including recent attacks on Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline system—refining conglomerates are treating supply diversification as a permanent component of long-term operational risk management.