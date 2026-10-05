FIFA President Gianni Infantino Presents Jersey to Prabowo Subianto

On Monday, October 5, 2026, at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto with a national team jersey bearing the number 26 and his name. The meeting occurred hours before the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 final between Indonesia and Thailand at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

Presidential Meeting and FIFA’s Assessment of Indonesian Football

During the meeting at the Istana Kepresidenan, Infantino was accompanied by Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Erick Thohir. According to an upload by the Cabinet Secretariat’s Instagram account, the custom red jersey featured ‘Prabowo’ across the shoulders and the number 26 in the center. Infantino praised the trajectory of Indonesian football, noting progress in governance, youth development, and capital investment.

Infantino pointed to the performance of both youth and senior national setups as evidence of a widening talent pool. He specifically highlighted that the Indonesia U-15 side is scheduled to compete in the World Cup in Azerbaijan the following month, while senior squads continue to integrate players with roots in the country.

Didampingi Erick Thohir, Presiden FIFA Gianni Infantino Bertemu Presiden Prabowo | Kabar Merah Putih

Commercial Infrastructure and Club-Led Facility Management

Beyond national team results, the talks turned toward structural changes at the domestic league level. President Prabowo pushed for immediate realization of public-private frameworks where state-owned and regional sports facilities are placed under the direct operational management of sports clubs. Infantino backed this strategy, emphasizing that letting clubs operate and monetize stadiums will unlock fresh revenue streams necessary for sustained reinvestment.

The FIFA chief also stressed that grassroots initiatives must expand directly into schools and football academies. Infantino argued that Indonesia's domestic growth must align with regional development across ASEAN, stating that isolated success within a single nation yields limited regional impact unless neighboring federations elevate their standards concurrently.

Photo: Kompas.tv

Key Focus Area Stakeholder Involved Strategic Objective Stadium Operations Government & Domestic Clubs Transfer facility management to clubs to boost matchday and commercial revenues. Grassroots Development FIFA & Schools Expand structured football programs within educational institutions and academies. International Hosting FIFA & Indonesian Government Keep pathways open for future tournament bids following U-17 and ASEAN Cup events.

Road to the ASEAN Cup Final at Gelora Bung Karno

The high-level administrative talks directly preceded a historic milestone on the pitch. According to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (Kemenpora), the Timnas Indonesia senior team was set to face Thailand in the inaugural final of the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (SUGBK) in Jakarta, with kickoff scheduled for 20:00 WIB.

Head coach John Herdman guided the Garuda squad through Group A as group winners with seven points. Meanwhile, Thailand advanced under coach Anthony Hudson as winners of Group B with six points. The match marks a chance for Indonesia to win a senior title for the first time in 35 years, having last secured a trophy at the 1991 SEA Games by defeating Thailand in a penalty shootout. Broadcasting for the fixture was slated across national networks including Indosiar, SCTV, and Moji, alongside digital streaming via Vidio.