Antonio Conte outlines criteria for taking on a new managerial project

Antonio Conte has broken his silence regarding the managerial vacancy at Manchester United and a potential return to the Premier League, outlining his strict criteria for taking on a new project.

Conte Seeks Club Committed to Domestic League Titles

Conte boasts a proven track record of securing domestic league titles in both England and Italy. This pedigree makes him a prominent figure for elite European vacancies whenever high-profile managerial seats become unstable. Alongside Manchester United, Juventus have also been linked with their former manager. However, the club recently opted to back current boss Luciano Spalletti.

For Conte, the allure of a new project depends entirely on whether the prospective employers share his fierce desire for ultimate success. The manager stated that he only wants to work in an environment committed to achieving greatness.

Antonio Conte Breaks Silence On Replacing Michael Carrick At Manchester United

If you go to a club where the history speaks for itself – a history made up of trophies, league titles and victories – you can only honour that history in one way: by having the ambition to bring that club back, if it isn’t there today, to fight for those goals.

The Philosophy of Pressure and Expectation

Elaborating on his managerial mindset, Conte emphasized the psychological demands required to manage a historic institution. He noted the necessity of instilling a winning mentality throughout the entire organization, from the boardroom down to the supporters.

I know full well that only one team can win every year, but I must carry in my heart, and instil in the hearts of the fans, my players and my directors. That spark, that hope that makes you say, ‘F**k, we can win’.

The Italian coach pointed out that several major clubs have drifted away from their foundational identities over time. He expressed a specific desire to rectify that drift by taking charge of a club facing heavy expectations.

There are many clubs that have somewhat lost sight of their history. I’d like to go to one of these clubs to dust off that history and make it shine once more. Clubs where there’s pressure, where, ultimately, you know full well that you’re not going there just to take part, but to compete.

Managerial Metric Antonio Conte Luciano Spalletti Premier League Titles Serie A Titles Current Status Backed at Juventus

As speculation surrounding managerial changes persists across European football, Conte’s public remarks underline that any future destination must offer the structural backing and competitive urgency he demands.

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