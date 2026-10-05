Sydney Researchers Discover Two New Stick Insect Species in Australia

Two giant stick insect species previously hidden within known populations have been identified by researchers at the University of Sydney, revealing that animals long assumed to belong to two separate groups are actually five distinct species spanning from northern New South Wales through coastal Queensland into the tropical north.

Taxonomic Revision Uncovers Hidden Diversity in Australian Forests

Taxonomy relies on hierarchical groupings based on shared traits, many requiring laboratory observation and anatomical measurement. Stick insects belong to the class Insecta and the order Phasmatodea. Thousands of species exist globally, yet many remain unclassified.

Researchers examined specimens sourced from museum collections, captive populations, and field surveys. They deployed careful imaging, physical measurements of anatomical features such as wing length and shape, and DNA extraction methods. This multi-pronged investigation proved that insects previously misidentified actually constituted new categories.

Two New Stick Insect Species Have Been Discovered in Australia—and Another One Was Hiding in Plai…

Scientists formally declared one newly recognized insect as Anchiale robusta. A second distinct species, Anchiale mabiensis, was discovered within the Mabi rainforest on the Atherton Tablelands in Queensland. This second species exhibits a specialized egg structure featuring a lid-like formation at one end.

Ecological Risks and Plague Dynamics Across Human Habitats

Australia hosts more than 200 known stick insect species, frequently inhabiting gum trees while occasionally appearing in domestic gardens. They rely heavily on camouflage, mimicking twigs or foliage to evade predators such as birds, small mammals, bats, and other insects. They feed on leaves using powerful mandibles.

While many species require a male to fertilize eggs, certain stick insects reproduce without fertilization, developing offspring from unfertilized eggs without mating. This capability enables females to lay hundreds of eggs and triggers rapid population explosions known as plagues or swarms. Recorded in Australia, North America, and China, these intensive outbreaks can severely damage vegetation and impose heavy financial tolls on commercial agriculture if they target food crops.

Urgent Conservation Stakes in Endangered Ecosystems

The discovery of multiple species previously lumped under broader labels alters how researchers understand plague events, showing that more than one species drives these destructive population surges. This insight is intended to shape future control strategies.

Dr Braxton Jones, lead author of the published research at the University of Sydney, addressed the findings in a press release, stating: Even among some of Australia’s most photographed and frequently reported insects, we’re still finding species that have escaped scientific recognition.

The identification of Anchiale mabiensis highlights the vulnerability of the Mabi Forest, a critically endangered ecological community in North Queensland. This fragmented habitat retains only about 954 hectares of forest spread across small, isolated patches, underscoring the urgent need to protect threatened ecosystems that harbor undiscovered biodiversity.