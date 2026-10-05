Killarney Horse action outlined by Telegraph Media Group betting writer

Telegraph Media Group betting writer Ron Wood has outlined four selections for Monday’s action across Britain and Ireland, featuring a Killarney nap pick in the day’s Listed contest. Seven total meetings are scheduled across the two regions, offering a mix of five Flat fixtures and two jumps cards.

Action and Ground Force Lead Betting Markets

Market Drift and Support: Action is priced at 11/4 for the Listed contest at Killarney, holding an official rating of 109 that sets the benchmark in the field.

Action is priced at 11/4 for the Listed contest at Killarney, holding an official rating of 109 that sets the benchmark in the field. Handicap Potential: James Owen-trained runners Ground Force (priced at 13/8 for Yarmouth) and Warning Symbol enter nurseries and handicaps with scope for progression off modest opening marks.

James Owen-trained runners Ground Force (priced at 13/8 for Yarmouth) and Warning Symbol enter nurseries and handicaps with scope for progression off modest opening marks. Pedigree Angles: Kigali drops back in distance at Pontefract following a 33/1 runner-up effort at Yarmouth, backed by an entry profile spanning up to a mile and half a furlong.

Killarney Listed Assignment for Action

According to Telegraph Media Group, Aidan O’Brien’s runner Action takes a fair drop in grade at Killarney while remaining among three-year-old company. The son of Frankel has spent his campaign contesting five Group 1 events, frequently deployed as a pacemaker.

Those assignments included an outing in the St Leger at Doncaster, alongside a runner-up finish in the Group 2 Dante Stakes at York in the spring. Holding an official mark of 109, he enters the 1m 3f Listed test as the clear top-rated runner.

Time & Track Horse Trainer Odds (Sky Bet) 2.05 Pontefract Kigali Ollie Sangster – 3.00 Yarmouth Ground Force James Owen 13/8 3.20 Killarney Action (Nap) Aidan O’Brien 11/4 4.05 Yarmouth Warning Symbol James Owen –

Handicap and Nursery Contenders at Yarmouth and Pontefract

At Pontefract, the Ollie Sangster-trained Kigali contests the Class 5 Nursery Handicap over six furlongs. The two-year-old previously finished second at 33/1 in a seven-furlong nursery at Yarmouth under James Doyle, travelling strongly before getting outstayed at the finish.

James Owen is double-handed with selections across the Yarmouth card. Ground Force contests the Class 6 Nursery Handicap over seven furlongs at 3.00pm following an unplaced run in a Kempton novice, returning off an opening handicap rating of 60.

Later on the Yarmouth card at 4.05pm, stablemate Warning Symbol steps up in trip for a Class 4 handicap over one mile and two furlongs. The three-year-old previously shaped encouragingly on his reintroduction at Newmarket following a six-month absence, having been pulled up lame after winning at Kempton in February.

Monday’s fixtures encompass Flat meetings at Killarney, Yarmouth, and Pontefract, with racing broadcast via Racing TV and Sky Sports Racing.